Baaghi 4 OTT Platform: Where To Watch The Tiger Shroff's Action Thriller Film?

MUMBAI, India-31 October, 2025: Prime Video, India's most-loved entertainment destination, today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Baaghi 4. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by the visionary A. Harsha, the high-octane action thriller boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. Over the years, the Baaghi franchise has redefined Indian action cinema, captivating audiences by blending breathtaking stunts, emotional depth, and powerful storytelling. With Baaghi 4, the saga reaches new heights, fusing raw combat, heartbreak, and revenge into an intense story that tests the limits of love and madness. Following its theatrical release that left audiences stunned with its dark tone and spectacular action choreography, Baaghi 4 is now set to make its global streaming debut on Prime Video. Starting today, the film will be available to stream exclusively on the service in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in Hindi.

At the heart of the story is Ronny (played by Tiger Shroff), a grief-stricken man whose life spirals into chaos after surviving an attempted suicide by train. As the line between reality and illusion begins to blur, his loved ones question his sanity - until a buried truth pulls him into a violent maze of obsession, betrayal, and undying love. With Sanjay Dutt as his formidable adversary, Baaghi 4 marks the return of India's most ferocious action franchise. A visceral mix of pain and passion, it unfolds as a brutal love story - because in this world, har aashiq ek villain hai.