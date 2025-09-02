Bachelor In Paradise Season 10 Finale: Everything You Need To Know To Watch The Final Episode

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 Finale: The tenth season of Bachelor in Paradise is set to conclude with its season finale on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Unlike its usual Monday slot, this week's finale has been moved, reportedly due to the U.S. holiday Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 1. ABC has scheduled the two-hour finale to air from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.

Since its premiere on July 7, 2025, Bachelor in Paradise has followed its established format, with new episodes airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Following the broadcast, episodes are made available for streaming the next day on Hulu, which also hosts previous seasons.

According to a report by Live Mint, viewers without cable subscriptions can still access the series through several streaming services. FuboTV offers a live ABC stream with a free trial and discounts for the first month, while DirecTV provides a five-day trial for new users.

From New Arrivals to Final Roses: How Season 10 Unfolded

Season 10 has brought back Jesse Palmer as host and has continued the franchise's format of introducing new arrivals each week, followed by dates and rose ceremonies. Across the season, multiple contestants have been eliminated or chosen to leave voluntarily. Notable arrivals and departures have marked each episode, with the series following both romantic pairings and the challenges that test compatibility among participants.

The series' first episode featured arrivals including Spencer, Alexe, Lexi, Jeremy, Jonathon, Bailey, and others. Dates and rose ceremonies have continued weekly, with contestants either forming connections or being sent home. Over the course of the season, couples have won compatibility challenges and navigated eliminations, leading up to the season finale.

While the specific outcomes of the finale remain unknown, the episode will feature the final rose ceremony, the ultimate relationship test, and other key challenges as the season's storylines reach their conclusion. ABC has withheld the results, maintaining suspense for viewers who have followed the season from the premiere.

Fans planning to watch can tune in on ABC on Tuesday evening or access the episode on Hulu afterward. The finale promises to close the tenth season of Bachelor in Paradise, which has seen a mix of new arrivals, rose ceremonies, and compatibility challenges shaping the course of the show.