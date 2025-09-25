Bads Of Bollywood Today Episode: Bobby Deol And Raghav Juyal Celebrate The Asia Cup Success On The Front Foot!

Dubai, 25th September 2025: Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd's The Ba***ds of Bollywood has stormed to the #1 spot in the UAE, not just that, the show is trending across 14 countries within just 4 days of its release, capturing audiences and winning over cricket fans globally! Riding on the massive success, stars Bobby Deol (Ajay Talvar) and Raghav Juyal (Parvaiz) touched down in the United Arab Emirates, bringing their energy to Team India and charm to fans at the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Bangladesh, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With the tricolor flying high, the crowd roaring, and the stadium buzzing, Bobby and Raghav joined thousands of fans to cheer on Team India. From the stands to the concourse, the energy was everywhere, with peripheral branding of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix, lighting up the venue. The show's buzz seamlessly merged with the passion of cricket.

The duo joined anchor Sanjana Ganesan mid-innings, bringing the series straight to the pitch while soaking in the cricket fever. In a fun moment, Raghav convinced Sanjana to try a dialogue from the show, swapping Emraan Hashmi for Jasprit Bumrah, "Akkhi duniya ek taraf, aur mera Bumrah ek taraf".

Speaking about the love for the show and the experience of being in Dubai, Bobby Deol said, "If there are two things that really bind Indians, it is their ardent love for Cricket and Bollywood, and we are here to celebrate just that! The fanaticism that is incomparable to anywhere else in the world! To see the show at No.1 in the UAE and then to celebrate that moment with fans at a stadium packed with cricket lovers, it's just surreal. The Ba***ds of Bollywood has truly gone global, thanks to Netflix's reach and Aryan's brilliant storytelling."

Adding to The Ba**ds of Bollywood excitement, Raghav Juyal shared, "The vibe in Dubai is unmatched. Cricket, fans, Bollywood, it all came together in one frame. To see fans celebrate our series alongside India's game is just so exciting! I could never have imagined the love and support we have received here; it's beyond anything we expected. Dubai, you have truly made this celebration unforgettable! This, of course, would not have been possible without the genius of Aryan Khan and letting me be a small part of the huge world that he has created in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. A huge thank you to Netflix for taking our story global and letting audiences everywhere be part of this journey."

As India played Bangladesh in a thrilling encounter, The Ba***ds of Bollywood takeover only got louder, marking another milestone in the show's journey as it continues to win over audiences worldwide.

Catch The Ba*ds of Bollywood, Streaming NOW only on Netflix!