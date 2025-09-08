Bads of Bollywood Trailer: SRK, Salman, Aamir, Sidhant & Others Appear In An Excited Cameo

Aryan Khan's maiden directorial venture, Bads of Bollywood, a gritty, larger-than-life show that promises to peel back the layers of the glamour industry, is set to release digitally on 18th September 2025. While the previously released glimpse showcased the subject, today, makers launched the trailer that is filled with star-studded ensemble cameos that already had fans hyped.

The show features an ensemble cast including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli, and Rohit Gill. The show, on the other hand, is packed with star-studded fiery cameos that include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan,Salman Khan, S S Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Badshah, Disha Patani, and Rajkummar Rao.

With Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi appearing together after 'Gully Boy' (2019) , the fans and the audiences are excited to see them exuding their charm, performance, and charisma in the much-awaited show.

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Dhurandhar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in a rom-com entertainer that pairs him with Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi.