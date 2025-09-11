Bads of Bollywood Song: Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Magnetic Voice To ‘Tenu Ki Pata' Track For Netflix Series

After the romance of Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri and the buzz of Badli Si Hawa Hai, Aryan Khan's debut series turns up the energy with a swagger-filled song by Diljit Dosanjh.

The third song from Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood is here, a high-octane track by none other than Diljit Dosanjh, that adds a new dimension to the album. Titled Tenu Ki Pata, the song is a power-packed number that blends bold beats, infectious rhythms, and attitude, made to get listeners grooving.

Pictured in Aryan Khan's stylised world, the track injects vibrant energy into the series, offering audiences a glimpse into the chaos, ambition, and edge that define the narrative. It's the kind of song that brings adrenaline and attitude in equal measure.

Composed, arranged, and produced by Ujwal Gupta, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Diljit Dosanjh and Ujwal Gupta, the track also features a special surprise - Aryan Khan, the director of the show himself, lends his voice for select vocals, marking his first-ever singing appearance. Following the success of the romantic Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri and the super hit Badli Si Hawa Hai, this track shifts the vibe once again, blending Punjabi rhythms with modern production to keep the album fresh and unpredictable.

Released under the label T-Series, Tenu Ki Pata continues to push the musical storytelling of the series forward, adding a bold and vibrant layer that lingers with audiences long after the song ends.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood launches on Netflix on September 18 and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. Created and directed by Aryan Khan, along with co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the series is set in a stylised yet chaotic world, blending humour, ambition, raw storytelling, and now, romance.

The show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi in a bold, witty, and unapologetically fresh narrative.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, streaming from September 18 only on Netflix!