Bads of Bollywood Star Gargi Kundu Graces Rani Mukerji’s Durga Puja with Elegance

Gargi Kundu, the rising star of the acclaimed web series Bads of Bollywood, made a memorable appearance at Rani Mukerji's much-anticipated Durga Puja celebration, leaving fans and attendees enchanted with her presence.

Known for her bold, dynamic role in Bads of Bollywood, Gargi has carved a niche for herself in the digital space, impressing audiences with her compelling performances and effortless charm. Her participation in the festivities showcased a different side of the actress-graceful, warm, and deeply connected to tradition.

Draped in an elegant saree, Gargi offered her prayers to Maa Durga, radiating a sense of devotion and poise that perfectly complemented the celebratory spirit of the occasion. Attendees praised her for balancing star appeal with humility, reflecting the warmth and joy that the festive season brings.

Speaking to the press, Gargi shared her delight in being part of the Mukerji family's iconic celebration, noting how cultural traditions and art continue to inspire her both on-screen and off. Her appearance added glamour and vibrancy to the event, further cementing her status as a promising talent in Bollywood and the digital space alike.

From her breakthrough in Bads of Bollywood to gracing one of the city's most celebrated Durga Pujas, Gargi Kundu continues to blend modern charisma with cultural reverence, leaving fans eager to see more of her versatile journey ahead.