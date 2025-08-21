Bads of Bollywood Trailer Launch: SRK's Comeback On Manish Chaudhari’s "Zero Bana Dunga"

The trailer launch of Bads of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's much-talked-about directorial debut, saw several exciting moments, but it was Manish Chaudhari who owned the stage with his commanding presence and sharp delivery.

Marking 30 years in the entertainment industry, Manish has built a reputation for portraying powerful, layered characters in films like Rocket Singh, Jannat 2, Sanam Teri Kasam, and Sky Force, as well as in acclaimed web series such as Aarya, Kohrra, and Bombay Begums. At the launch, he once again reminded everyone why he is regarded as one of the industry's most dependable performers.

In a moment that instantly became the highlight of the evening, Manish delivered a striking one-liner with absolute conviction:

"Agar izzat se rahoge to star bana dunga, warna zero bana dunga."

The line, heavy with authority, was met with cheers and applause, underscoring his ability to command attention both on and off the screen.

Adding a humorous twist to the serious moment, Shah Rukh Khan jumped in with his trademark wit, replying:

"Producer to producer... Sir aapko jo bhi banana hai bana lena ullu bana lena, Ghadha bana lena, mamu bana lena. Lekin Bhagwan ke mere tara zero mat bana lena."

The playful banter between the two actors left the audience in splits, but more importantly, it highlighted Manish Chaudhari's screen-stealing aura, something that has defined his three-decade-long career.

With Bads of Bollywood following his recent work in Kingdom, Manish continues to push boundaries and take on roles that resonate deeply with audiences. His ability to balance intensity with charisma ensures that he remains not just a celebrated actor but also a performer who leaves a lasting impression every time he steps into the spotlight.

As the industry looks forward to Aryan Khan's debut project, one thing is certain Manish Chaudhari's presence will be one of its strongest pillars.