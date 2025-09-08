Bads Of Bollywood Trailer OUT: Bollywood Like You’ve Never Seen Before; Netflix Launches Eagerly Anticipated

Mumbai, 8th September 2025 : The trailer for Netflix's highly anticipated series The Ba***ds of Bollywood is out now. On the heels of the first preview last month, fan intrigue has been positively astounding for Aryan Khan's directorial debut. Loud and wickedly entertaining, the seven-episode series is brimming with sharp one-liners and unapologetically larger-than-life moments. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the series is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about rides of the year.

At its heart, the series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), sharp-tongued manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and his ever-supportive family by his side - his uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli) - Aasmaan steps into the world of glitter and grit.

He is soon to find that dreams come at a price, especially when ambition and ego collide. Aasmaan finds himself up against his biggest challenge yet, superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), when he is cast opposite his daughter, Bollywood newcomer Karishma (Sahher Bambba). Throw the shrewd producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhari) into the mix, along with Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi), a yesteryear actor desperate for a comeback, and what follows is a sharp, self-aware saga, set against the irresistible spectacle of Hindi cinema.

The ultimate dream for die-hard Bollywood fans comes alive with the preview and trailer of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, teasing a cameo coup for the ages - the three Khans coming together for the first time ever. Bringing in a string of heavyhitters, the starry appearances of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, Disha Patani, and the likes are sure to thrill audiences, build anticipation for the Netflix series' grand premiere on September 18.

The music of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, in collaboration with T-Series, amplifies the show's celebratory energy. The album is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with guest composers Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta. The first track, "Badli Si Hawa Hai," composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill, has already struck a chord with fans as a youth anthem brimming with vibe and verve. Adding to the playlist, "Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri," composed, produced, and arranged by Shashwat Sachdev with vocals from Arijit Singh, has further fueled the frenzy, with both songs raising anticipation for the series' grand premiere.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is not just a series - it's a cheeky, no-filter toast (and roast) to the world behind the curtain. Filmy, fiery, and full-throttle entertainment, *catch the series this September 18, only on Netflix!

PRODUCER : Gauri Khan

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER : Bonnie Jain, Akshat Verma

CREATOR & DIRECTOR : Aryan Khan

CO-CREATORS : Bilal Siddiqi, Manav Chauhan

WRITERS: Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, Manav Chauhan

PRODUCED BY : Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd.

CAST: Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi