Mobius (Cdrama) Episodes 6-7 Release Time Today: New Timings Alert! When & Where To Stream New Eps Online?

Mobius (Cdrama) Episodes 6-7 OTT Streaming Updates: After the record-breaking success of The First Frost earlier this year, Bai Jingting is back on screens, captivating audiences once again - this time in a sleek, mysterious new role. Mobius, a highly-anticipated time-slip drama, premiered yesterday (September 17) and has already sparked a wave of excitement among fans. With its intricate plot and mind-bending twists, the show is keeping viewers hooked from start to finish. Bai Jingting's performance, in particular, has drawn widespread praise, with fans raving over his charismatic and nuanced portrayal.

Mobius (Cdrama) Episodes 6-7 OTT Release Platform: Where To Watch Online?

Adapted from the novel 'Ni Shi Zhen Cha Zu' by Zhang Xiao Mao, Mobius explores a gripping narrative that weaves together past and present, twisting timelines in ways that keep viewers guessing at every turn. The show's intriguing plotline - filled with mystery, suspense, and emotional depth - has quickly become a hot topic on social media, with fans eager to unravel the secrets hidden within the storyline.

Bai Jingting's role in Mobius marks a fresh chapter in his career, showcasing his versatility and dedication as an actor. His portrayal is both charismatic and deeply nuanced, capturing the complexities of a character caught between different times and realities. According to the latest binge-watch calendar, two new episodes of Mobius - episodes 6 & 7 - are set to premiere today (Thursday, Sept 18). The new episodes will stream exclusively on iQIYI. Indian fans will also be able to access full episodes of Bai Jingting's Mobius on iQIYI. But there is a twist.

Only the VIP users will get access to watch both episodes (6 & 7) today on iQIYI. For the regular users, only one new episode will be out.

For the global reach, Mobius is also streaming on Netflix simultaneously with the same release pattern.

Mobius (Cdrama) Episodes 6-7 Release Time Today In India

According to the latest update, Mobius episodes 6 & 7 will be dropped today at 6:00 pm in China, which means around 3:30 pm in India. For those unversed, the new episodes will be available in India only after their original premiere in China.

Mobius Episodes 6-7 Free Download: How To Watch?

Step 1: Download the iQIYI app on your digital device (phone/smart TV/laptop/tablet).

Step 2: Log in to your account. If you don't have an active subscription plan, you will have to buy one.

Step 3: After completing the payment process, go to the search bar and type 'Mobius'.

Step 4: Once the Mobius page appears, go to the 'Episodes' section and click '6'.

P.S. - With a subscription, you will be able to download the episodes and watch them later offline.