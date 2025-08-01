Bakaiti Episodes 1-7: How To Download Web Series On ZEE5 For Offline Viewing?

Bakaiti web series download ZEE5: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for a fun-filled ride as ZEE5 has promised blockbuster entertainment for the family. The leading streaming platform has introduced a new slice-of-life drama to its lineup, taking viewers on a rollercoaster ride loaded with emotions, drama, fun, and entertainment.

BAKAITI QUICK REVIEW, STORYLINE AND CAST- WHAT'S SPECIAL ABOUT IT?

Imagine watching a story that not only seems relatable but keeps you engaged till the last minute. That is Bakaiti for you. The web series, consisting of seven episodes, not only entertains you but also delivers a strong message on Indian values.

The Indian middle class might have not everything, but what makes them extra special is their ability to navigate the path despite ups and downs. ZEE5 has presented the story of Kataria family, who are struggling financially, but they are not ready to let it affect their lives.

The synopsis for Bakaiti on ZEE5's website reads, "Sanjay, the head of the Kataria family decides to rent a room in their home to tackle a financial crisis. What follows is a fun yet heartwarming journey that brings them closer than ever."

"I have been offered several serious roles and I wanted to break the clutter by portraying a role that is relatable and close to my life. I immediately accepted the offer as the premise and storyline looked promising and engaging. The team has presented the struggles of a middle-class family in the best way possible. This is the USP of the show as the makers have showcased several issues in an Indian household and how the family copes with them. The entertainment quotient is at its peak in the show," Rajesh Tailang exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

While Rajesh plays the role of Sanjay Kataria, Sheeba Chaddha is seen as his on-screen wife.

Are you travelling to a place, where internet connection is slow? Are you about to board a flight? If yes you can download Bakaiti full episodes for offline viewing on ZEE5.

Guess what? The first episode of Bakaiti is free on ZEE5. However, the episodes are not available for free download. You need to have an active subscription for the streaming platform.