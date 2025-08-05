Better Late Than Single: Why Did Jeong Mok & Ji Yeon Breakup? Finalist's Pity Post Sparks Buzz Online

Jeong Mok & Ji Yeon Breakup: Just like Korean dating show Single's Inferno, Better Late Than Single also gained much popularity soon after its release on Netflix. In the finale episode, two couples made it out of the show. The first couple of the show was Jeong Mok and Ji Yeon. The second couple who made it to the end were Ji Su and Seung Lu.

One of the finalists, Jeong Mok took to social media to announce his current relationship status. Did he break up with Ji Yeon? Jeong Mok also addressed the criticism he faced in the show. Let us further take a look at what he has to say:

Better Late Than Single: Did Jeong Mok & Ji Yeon Breakup?

Jeong Mok took to Instagram to share a post, with the hamper from Netflix and a selfie of his. Revealing the current status of his relationship with Ji Yeon, Jeong Mok said, "I've broken up with Jiyeon, who was my final couple on the show (as translated)." He added, "I hesitated to share this news, fearing it might provoke even more negative reactions, but I also felt it would be disrespectful to those who loved the show. I apologize to those who supported me."

it's not yet revealed why exactly did Jeong Mok & Ji Yeon broke up. However, many speculate it may be because of Yi Do. Jeong Mok received heavy backlash as he turned down Yi Do for Ji Yeon.

Better Late Than Single Winner Jeong Mok Addressed Facing 'Criticism'

Jeong Mok started his post saying, "Hello. I'm Ha Jung-mok, a cast member of "Better Late Than Single." Thank you to all the viewers who loved and supported our program during this unusually hot summer." He further addressed in his post how it was embarrassing for him to watch the show. He said, "Looking back, I think the disappointment and shame I felt toward myself were more painful than the negative comments others made."

Jeong Mok further claimed to take "full responsibility" for everything he did while on the show. "I offer my sincere apologies to anyone who felt offended or uncomfortable due to my shortcomings. I am truly sorry," added Better Late Than Single contestant.

Read the full post here: (PS: You can click on the "translate" button at the bottom to translate the language into your preferred one)

All the episodes of Better Late Than Single is currently available to stream on Netflix.