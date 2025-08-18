Web Series 2025: Will Bharti Jha's New Show Release Online After Government Ban?

Bharti Jha web series 2025: We love love binge-watching web shows and films on OTT platforms, isn't it? Our consumption habits have changed following the COVID-19 lockdown. Movies and TV shows, which formed a major part of our entertainment sphere, have witnessed a drop in box office numbers and viewership respectively.

Instead of watching a film in the cinema halls, we prefer to enjoy a new release in the comfort of our homes once it's premieres on streaming platforms. Many producers have even inked deals with big OTT networks. Even a big show like Bigg Boss 19 will premiere first on JioHotstar, and later run on Colors channel. This is the power of digital.

While movies have to go through the censor board for certifications, Indian television shows are also monitored through MIB ministry. However, OTT shows got a free pass as they didn't come under the jurisdiction of the central government. Although leading platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar followed the government's rules, a few OTT platforms showcased obscene content in their shows.

Ullu's House Arrest received flak for showcasing objectionable content. Host Ajaz Khan was seen asking a female contestant to demonstrate a s*x scene in a viral clip that set several tongues wagging.

Following the ban on ULLU app and other such platforms, fans are wondering if new web series featuring Bharti Jha, Malvika Tomar and Hiral Radadiya will release or not.

"The Ministry of Broadcasting and Information decided to ban 20 OTT platforms for objectionable and obscene content. OTT platforms like Ullu received flak for promoting vulgarity in the society with obscene scenes in their web series. After the ban, Ullu app has removed all its content from its official website and deleted all the posts from Instagram. The makers have remained underground amid the legal restrictions following the ban," a reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat.

"The web series like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Happy Ending, Tu Dekh Meri Photo that have released online on Ullu and other such platforms have pulled from the website and app. A few of them are available on Dailymotion, but they will also be removed from the video-sharing platform. The web series featuring Natasha Rajeshwari, Malvika Tomar and other actresses that have not premiered yet will continue to remain unreleased," the khabri further added.

When asked about Bharti Jha's new shows releasing online after the government ban, the source quipped, "Viewers will have to wait for her new launches as none of her projects are premiering anytime soon. Bharti's new series won't be releasing on OTT platforms that have been banned by the government. The MIB ban has to be strictly adhered. We cannot say at the moment if Bharti will sign an exclusive contract with a new platform or not."