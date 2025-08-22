Bindiya Ke Bahubali On OTT: Ranvir Shorey On Amazon MX Player’s Show: The family business affects family...

Mumbai, August 22, 2025: Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, brings viewers into the chaotic world of Bindiya Ke Bahubali, a genre-blending series that mixes dark comedy with gritty gangster drama. Set in the lawless town of Bindiya, run by the notorious Davan family, the series tracks the turmoil that erupts when Bada Davan is imprisoned just before an election, leaving his hot-headed son, Chhote Davan, to fight enemies both within and outside the family. Ranvir Shorey stars in this ensemble alongside Saurabh Shukla, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Biswas, Sai Tamhankar, Aakash Dahiya, and Tanishtha Chatterjee, each bringing depth and nuance to the story's eccentric, high-stakes world.

Reflecting on what drew him to the series and the layered character of Chhote Davan, Ranvir Shorey shared, "So the top three things that drew me to Bindiya Ke Baahubali and the character of Chote Daavan. First, I think, was the script because I felt it was a very nice ensemble piece with great characters and a great take on how the family business affects family values. Secondly, I think Raj Amit Kumar's clarity, intensity, and he was very inspiring as a director and a writer-director. He really had, I think, insights into our relationships, into how politics works, or how society works. It was a great take on society and I found him to be quite inspiring. Of course, the cast also made a huge difference. The project felt very ambitious and had a hard-working setup. It was a very well mounted project. So, these were the factors that got me involved."

