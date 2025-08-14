Bindiya Ke Bahubali On OTT: Sheeba Chaddha On Amazon MX Player’s Show: 'You Get A Script, It Comes With...'

Mumbai, August 14, 2025: In Amazon MX Player's Bindiya Ke Bahubali, the delicate power equation in the lawless town of Bindiya is upended when mafia patriarch Bada Davan lands in jail just ahead of the elections. His short-tempered son, Chhote Davan, is left to hold the fort and fight enemies both within the family and outside. What follows is a sharp, darkly comic exploration of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal, set against the backdrop of a mafia household on the brink. The series boasts a powerful cast featuring Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Biswas, Sai Tamhankar, Aakash Dahiya, and Tanishtha Chatterjee - each making their mark in the madness.

Speaking about her role in the series, Sheeba Chaddha says, "For me, there's no question of switching gears. You get a script, it comes with its own demands, and you work within those. The script and the character's internal makeup dictate how it's played. This one is particularly intriguing - it's a story about power structures and a family running its own element. Their dynamics and trajectories are always fascinating, and here, that's what drives the story."

