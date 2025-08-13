Bindiya Ke Bahubali On OTT: Sheeba Chaddha On Her Character Dharavi In Amazon MX Player’s Show

Mumbai, August 13, 2025: In a world where politics is often loud and theatrical, Amazon MX Player's Bindiya Ke Bahubali takes a quieter, more unsettling route. The streaming platform's latest gangster dark comedy pulls viewers away from the rallies and into the spaces where real influence brews: the kitchens, living rooms, and shadowed hallways of a mafia family on the brink. At the centre of it is Bindiya - a woman whose authority comes not from her voice, but from her silences. The series, set in the fictional heartland town of Bindya, blends ambition, betrayal, and black humour, brought alive by a stellar cast featuring Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Biswas, Sai Tamhankar, Aakash Dahiya, and Tanishtha Chatterjee in key roles.

Sheeba Chaddha's character Dharavi holds a unique place in this family drama. She says, "My character is all about balancing power and mystery. She's part of the family's top circle but has to keep her cards close. "While everyone else wears their emotions on their sleeves, she's the one keeping a clear head. She weighs every side, keeps her counsel, and steers the family toward decisions that protect both their power and their survival."

