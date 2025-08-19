Bindiya Ke Bahubali Release Date | Ranvir Shorey On Playing Chhote Davan In Amazon MX Player: It Was Too...

Bindiya Ke Bahubali Update: Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, pulls audiences into a world that's as much dark comedy as it is gangster drama with its latest series, Bindiya Ke Bahubali. The show is set in the heartland town of Bindiya, where the powerful Davan family runs the game. When Bada Davan lands in jail right before elections, the burden falls on his son, Chhote Davan, who suddenly has to deal with rivals outside and fractures inside the family. What follows is a mix of messy relationships, betrayals, and power struggles, all unfolding inside a mafia household on the brink of fracture. The series features a powerhouse cast - Saurabh Shukla, Sheeba Chadha, Seema Biswas, Sai Tamhankar, Aakash Dahiya, and Tanishtha Chatterjee - with Ranvir Shorey leading as Chhote Davan, a man who wants to step out of his father's shadow but finds himself drowning in family turmoil.

Talking about what drew him to the show, Ranvir Shorey shared, "The first thing that pulled me in was the script. It had such well-written characters and a sharp look at how family and politics overlap. Then there was Raj Amit Kumar. He had such clarity as a director, which was just commendable. And honestly, the cast, too, made a huge difference. I was excited to work with Seema ji, and the production felt ambitious from the start."

Shorey further shared insights about his character, saying, "Playing Chhote Davan wasn't easy. He's layered, unpredictable, and then there's always the question of how much to show and when. I could see shades of Macbeth in him, even The Godfather at times. As an actor, that kind of part is too rich to pass up."

Bindiya Ke Bahubali is now streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player - watch it on mobile, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.