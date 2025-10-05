Bobby Deol Hails Aryan Khan’s Direction, Says OTT Gave Him A New Life In Cinema

Bollywood star Bobby Deol, currently basking in the success of Netflix's The Ba**ds of Bollywood, has credited debutant director Aryan Khan for the show's phenomenal response while expressing gratitude toward the OTT revolution for reviving his career.

In an exclusive conversation with Times Now, Bobby praised Aryan's calm and mature approach to filmmaking. "If The Ba**ds of Bollywood is successful and loved, it's because of Aryan Khan," said Bobby. "He's exceptionally composed and attentive. His understanding of every character and his ability to listen to actors make him unique."

The actor revealed that he agreed to the project even before hearing the script. "I know the pressure of being Shah Rukh's son and taking up direction - I wanted to support him. But Aryan insisted on narrating the story himself. After a seven-hour narration, I was blown away by his passion, humor, and conviction," Bobby shared.

He further added, "On set, Aryan never lost his cool. He made us do multiple takes until he got what he wanted, yet always maintained his composure. That level of patience and clarity is rare."

Bobby also credited OTT platforms for giving him a new phase in his career. "OTT has changed my life. Class of '83 and Aashram helped me explore roles I'd never done before. It gave me a second chance," he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Bobby added, "When my brother Sunny watched Class of '83, he had tears in his eyes. That meant everything to me. I feel like I've just started again."

With The Ba**ds of Bollywood earning widespread acclaim, Bobby Deol's resurgence stands as proof that reinvention, collaboration, and humility never go out of style.