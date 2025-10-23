Bollywood Celebrities Laud ‘Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh’ As ‘A Game-Changer For Indian Television’

As anticipation builds for Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, the grand retelling of the greatest story ever told, celebrities from the entertainment and fashion worlds are voicing their admiration for this magnificent fusion of mythology, emotion, and timeless wisdom. Set to premiere on JioHotstar on October 25 and on Star Plus from October 26 at 7:30 PM, the series has already captured hearts with its cinematic trailer, powerful storytelling, and breathtaking scale.

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor, took to social media to express his good wishes. He wrote, "All good wishes .."

Arjun Rampal hailed the visual spectacle and congratulated his friend for launching the production house and producing the epic, writing, "So happy and proud for my friend @pinkyreddyofficial on launching her production house @reddystudiosoffcial and producing Mahabharat 👏✨"

As Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, and Arjun Rampal share a close friendship with Pinky Reddy, the producer of the show, they too expressed their heartfelt support, writing, "So happy and proud for my friend @pinkyreddyofficial on launching her production house @reddystudiosoffcial and producing Mahabharat."

Celebrated fashion designer Sandeep Khosla was struck by the design and detailing, he wrote, All the best @pinkyreddyofficial and Sanjay! This looks fabulous!

Sonali Bendre also congratulated Pinky Reddy and wrote, " Congrulations @pinkyreddyofficial on your new venture🤍

With Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, Star Plus, JioStar, and Collective Media Network are not just reimagining a classic; they are reviving a sacred legacy. Rooted in the words of Rishi Ved Vyas, this epic reminds viewers of the eternal struggle between righteousness and desire, love and duty, divinity and destiny. Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh is already being hailed as a landmark moment in Indian television history, a story that transcends time, faith, and generations.