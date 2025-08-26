Chahatt Khanna Makes Her OTT Debut With Epic Romance Drama ‘Devangana'

Atrangii OTT, known for its compelling storytelling and diverse content, has premiered its much-anticipated epic romantic drama Devangana, a reimagining of the timeless classic Devdas. Shot across breathtaking locations in Rajasthan, the film blends passion, drama, and striking visuals to tell a powerful tale of love, loss, and destiny. Featuring Vishal Kotian as Dev, Krissann Barretto as Paro, and Chahatt Khanna making her OTT debut as the enigmatic courtesan Chanda, Devangana explores timeless themes through a richly emotional narrative mounted on an opulent scale.

At its heart, Devangana tells the story of Dev (Vishal Kotian), whose innocent love for Paro (Krissann Barretto) is torn apart by betrayal and familial opposition. Years later, fate introduces him to Chanda (Chahatt Khanna), a courtesan with a resilient spirit, who becomes his unexpected anchor. Together, their intertwined destinies form the soul of this heartfelt drama.

Chahatt Khanna, speaking about her OTT debut, shares, _"I have been waiting for a very long time for this moment. My OTT debut and what better than to play the enigmatic Chanda. We have seen various versions of Chanda on screen over the years, but I think I drew inspiration from Madhuri Dixit ji. Chanda is emotional yet resilient, and honest. I had some dance sequences too, so preparing for the role was challenging. But I think the film looks spectacular and the chemistry between the three leads is palpable. Can't wait for my fans to see the show!"

Vishal Kotian reflects on his intense portrayal of Dev, "Devangana has been a dream come true. Portraying such an iconic character, one that has been portrayed by legendary actors from Bollywood has been both humbling and exhilarating. Dev's journey is emotional, complex, and deeply human. Working alongside Chahatt and Krissann added depth and richness to every scene."

Krissann Barretto shares her experience, "This is one of the most large scale film, I've ever been a part of. From the royal sets to the beautifully detailed regal costumes, it was like stepping into another era. Playing Paro pushed me emotionally, and I had an unforgettable time bringing her to life."

Rajesh Agarwal, Head of Content at Atrangii said, "With Devangana, we're presenting a refreshing and contemporary take on the legendary story of Devdas. To do justice to its grandeur, our team has gone to great lengths, from filming in the historic palaces of Jaipur to designing lavish sets that capture the timeless aura of the tale. It's a visual spectacle and an emotional journey that we believe will resonate strongly with our viewers."

With its cinematic storytelling, majestic visuals, and emotionally charged performances, Devangana stands as a milestone in Atrangii OTT's slate of original content. The epic romantic drama premieres exclusively on Atrangii OTT.