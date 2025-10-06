Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Finale | Anjuum Fakih Pens Heartfelt Poem For Co-Contestants: A Strong Powerful…
Known for her impactful performances in Kundali Bhagya, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, and her fearless stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi, actress Anjuum Faakih has once again shown her emotional and expressive side. Recently seen in the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Anjuum has been winning hearts not just for her bold and straightforward nature, but also for her genuine bonds with her co-contestants on the show.
In a touching and poetic gesture, Anjuum shared a heartfelt note dedicated to her fellow contestants - lovingly referring to them as "Chhoriyan." Her poem beautifully captures the essence of sisterhood, admiration, and mutual respect among the strong women she shared the screen with, including Krishna Shroff, Anita Hassanandani, Rameet Sandhu, Erika Packard, Sumukhi Suresh, Aishwarya Khare, Surbhi-Samriddhi, Maera Mishra, Reha Sukheja, and Dolly Javed.
Her emotional poem began with an empowering line celebrating all the women from the show:
"Here's
to
the
girls
A strong powerful fleet &
Those who are impossible to beat!
Just
wanna
say
I
found
a
sister
A friend A confidant in you my dear Rameet @rameet_sandhu
Ever
heard
about
a
powerful
madhouse
There's none like her - no replica
I love you my dearest Erika @erikapackard
Lighting
her
own
path
Not a nepo kid but a Sigma
You make us proud dearest Krishna @kishushroff
This
one
is
Creatively
blessed
Learning things from her cuz her craft is great
Am glad we crossed paths Sumukhi Suresh @sumukhisuresh
A
calm
current
with
a
strong
persona
You taught us to love our self's - hell yeah!
You are a work of art dear Aishwarya @aishwarya_khare
Also
one
who
taught
us
to
give
our
500%
Who's been ahead in her game
Inspiring everyone in life and on Meta
Fan girling always my OG Anita @anitahassanandani
Will
cherish
this
bond
not
once
but
twice
Falling in love with them was Easy - Breezy
Mv most Favourite Surbhi Samriddhi
This
wild
card
-
beautiful
inside
out
Princess vibe with a tiara
Watch out when you mess with lady Maera @maeramishra
The
OG
Supermodel
with
a
heart
so
kind
Standing tall & grounded our fav Reha @rehasukheja
And
to
the
last...
Miss
Fit
of
all
With whom every fight and moments were jolly
Couldn't save myself from the wrath of Dolly @_dollyjaved
Last
but
not
the
least
To the one who's my favourite of all
Who lost the game but won hearts of all
No nonsense Tomboy who's a bit Gawky
Yours Truly,
Anjuum Faakih"
Anjuum's heartfelt words perfectly reflect the deep emotional connection and camaraderie she shares with her co-contestants. Through this beautiful poem, she not only celebrated her journey on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon but also immortalized the bond of sisterhood that bloomed amidst competition, proving that real strength lies in love, laughter, and lifting each other up.