Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Finale | Anjuum Fakih Pens Heartfelt Poem For Co-Contestants: A Strong Powerful…

Known for her impactful performances in Kundali Bhagya, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, and her fearless stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi, actress Anjuum Faakih has once again shown her emotional and expressive side. Recently seen in the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Anjuum has been winning hearts not just for her bold and straightforward nature, but also for her genuine bonds with her co-contestants on the show.

In a touching and poetic gesture, Anjuum shared a heartfelt note dedicated to her fellow contestants - lovingly referring to them as "Chhoriyan." Her poem beautifully captures the essence of sisterhood, admiration, and mutual respect among the strong women she shared the screen with, including Krishna Shroff, Anita Hassanandani, Rameet Sandhu, Erika Packard, Sumukhi Suresh, Aishwarya Khare, Surbhi-Samriddhi, Maera Mishra, Reha Sukheja, and Dolly Javed.

Her emotional poem began with an empowering line celebrating all the women from the show:

"Here's to the girls

A strong powerful fleet &

Those who are impossible to beat!

Just wanna say I found a sister

A friend A confidant in you my dear Rameet @rameet_sandhu

Ever heard about a powerful madhouse

There's none like her - no replica

I love you my dearest Erika @erikapackard

Lighting her own path

Not a nepo kid but a Sigma

You make us proud dearest Krishna @kishushroff

This one is Creatively blessed

Learning things from her cuz her craft is great

Am glad we crossed paths Sumukhi Suresh @sumukhisuresh

A calm current with a strong persona

You taught us to love our self's - hell yeah!

You are a work of art dear Aishwarya @aishwarya_khare

Also one who taught us to give our 500%

Who's been ahead in her game

Inspiring everyone in life and on Meta

Fan girling always my OG Anita @anitahassanandani

Will cherish this bond not once but twice

Falling in love with them was Easy - Breezy

Mv most Favourite Surbhi Samriddhi

This wild card - beautiful inside out

Princess vibe with a tiara

Watch out when you mess with lady Maera @maeramishra

The OG Supermodel with a heart so kind

Standing tall & grounded our fav Reha @rehasukheja

And to the last... Miss Fit of all

With whom every fight and moments were jolly

Couldn't save myself from the wrath of Dolly @_dollyjaved

Last but not the least

To the one who's my favourite of all

Who lost the game but won hearts of all

No nonsense Tomboy who's a bit Gawky

Yours Truly,

Anjuum Faakih"

Anjuum's heartfelt words perfectly reflect the deep emotional connection and camaraderie she shares with her co-contestants. Through this beautiful poem, she not only celebrated her journey on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon but also immortalized the bond of sisterhood that bloomed amidst competition, proving that real strength lies in love, laughter, and lifting each other up.