Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Finale | Anjuum Fakih Pens Heartfelt Poem For Co-Contestants: A Strong Powerful…

By
Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Finale

Known for her impactful performances in Kundali Bhagya, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, and her fearless stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi, actress Anjuum Faakih has once again shown her emotional and expressive side. Recently seen in the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Anjuum has been winning hearts not just for her bold and straightforward nature, but also for her genuine bonds with her co-contestants on the show.

In a touching and poetic gesture, Anjuum shared a heartfelt note dedicated to her fellow contestants - lovingly referring to them as "Chhoriyan." Her poem beautifully captures the essence of sisterhood, admiration, and mutual respect among the strong women she shared the screen with, including Krishna Shroff, Anita Hassanandani, Rameet Sandhu, Erika Packard, Sumukhi Suresh, Aishwarya Khare, Surbhi-Samriddhi, Maera Mishra, Reha Sukheja, and Dolly Javed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anjuum Faakih (@nzoomfakih)

Her emotional poem began with an empowering line celebrating all the women from the show:

"Here's to the girls
A strong powerful fleet &
Those who are impossible to beat!

Just wanna say I found a sister
A friend A confidant in you my dear Rameet @rameet_sandhu

Ever heard about a powerful madhouse
There's none like her - no replica
I love you my dearest Erika @erikapackard

Lighting her own path
Not a nepo kid but a Sigma
You make us proud dearest Krishna @kishushroff

This one is Creatively blessed
Learning things from her cuz her craft is great
Am glad we crossed paths Sumukhi Suresh @sumukhisuresh

A calm current with a strong persona
You taught us to love our self's - hell yeah!
You are a work of art dear Aishwarya @aishwarya_khare

Also one who taught us to give our 500%
Who's been ahead in her game
Inspiring everyone in life and on Meta
Fan girling always my OG Anita @anitahassanandani

Will cherish this bond not once but twice
Falling in love with them was Easy - Breezy
Mv most Favourite Surbhi Samriddhi

This wild card - beautiful inside out
Princess vibe with a tiara
Watch out when you mess with lady Maera @maeramishra

The OG Supermodel with a heart so kind
Standing tall & grounded our fav Reha @rehasukheja

And to the last... Miss Fit of all
With whom every fight and moments were jolly
Couldn't save myself from the wrath of Dolly @_dollyjaved

Last but not the least
To the one who's my favourite of all
Who lost the game but won hearts of all
No nonsense Tomboy who's a bit Gawky
Yours Truly,
Anjuum Faakih"

Anjuum's heartfelt words perfectly reflect the deep emotional connection and camaraderie she shares with her co-contestants. Through this beautiful poem, she not only celebrated her journey on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon but also immortalized the bond of sisterhood that bloomed amidst competition, proving that real strength lies in love, laughter, and lifting each other up.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X