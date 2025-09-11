Coolie OTT Release Date EXCLUSIVE: When Will Hindi Version Premiere Online? BIG UPDATE

Coolie (Hindi) OTT Release Date: Rajinikanth's Coolie premiered on Prime Video on Thursday (September 11), bringing cheers for millions of fans across the continents. His recent film created ripples at the worldwide box office, raking in big moolah.

WILL COOLIE BREAK OTT RECORDS ON PRIME VIDEO?

From emerging as the biggest Tamil opener to reaching the Rs 300-crore (gross) club in record time, Coolie added several feats to its crown. Thalaiva's magic worked like a charm at the office, attracting the audience to the theatres. As expected, Coolie released online after the four-week theatrical window was over.

Fans expressed their thoughts on social media after watching Coolie in different South Indian languages.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Prime Video is ready to premiere Coolie on its platform. After the success of the film in the theatres, the streaming giant is confident that it will work wonders on OTT. The buzz for the film has been superb, and now trade experts believe that Rajinikanth's movie will spill the magic in the digital space. Prime Video has shelled out a whopping amount to buy the digital rights for Coolie, and the executives are confident that the film will break the viewership records on OTT."

WHEN WILL COOLIE HINDI VERSION RELEASE ON OTT?

Coolie is available for streaming in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu on Prime Video. While the film can be streamed in these four languages, the Hindi version is still not available on Prime Video.