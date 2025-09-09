Costao Director Sejal Shah Joins Real-life Customs Officers At Exclusive Film Screening

Director Sejal Shah's debut feature Costao, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Priya Bapat, continues to strike a chord with audiences and critics alike. The critically acclaimed and commercially successful biographical drama explores the extraordinary journey of a customs officer and his personal sacrifices to dismantle a major gold smuggling network.

Written by Bhavesh Mandalia and Meghna Srivastava, and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui, Costao has been praised for its authenticity and emotional depth. Critics lauded Sejal Shah's sensitive yet taut direction, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's career-defining performance, and the film's gripping storytelling that blends realism with emotional resonance.

Recently, Sejal Shah attended a special screening of the film hosted by the IRS (C&IT) Association, Mumbai Chapter. The event was made even more meaningful with the presence of real-life customs officers and Costao Fernandes himself, whose story inspired the film.

Reflecting on the evening, Sejal Shah said,"Costao is a project that's extremely close to my heart. I'm deeply grateful to Nawaz for bringing such honesty to the role and to every actor and the crew for collaborating and making this film happen. To witness real-life officers connect with the story was truly special. Even at our earlier screenings, when Costao himself and his daughter appreciated our work, it reaffirmed that we had done justice to this inspiring journey. This screening gave me the privilege to hear more extraordinary stories of courage and sacrifice, which were deeply moving."

Costao is inspired by the life of Costao Fernandes, who was awarded the President's Award in 1996 for his bravery in dismantling gold smuggling operations led by the Alemao brothers in Goa. Directed by Sejal Shah, Costao has been streaming on Zee5 since May 1, 2025.