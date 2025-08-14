Court Kacheri To Kesari 2: Celebrate The Spirit of India With These Streaming OTT On This Independence Day

This Independence Day long weekend, skip the traffic and settle in for stories that inspire pride, courage, and curiosity. From gripping true events to stirring patriotic dramas, here's a mix of fresh releases and all-time favourites to binge at home. And with the vivid colours of Dolby Vision and the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos, each story feels more alive than ever.

Here's your freedom-to-binge playlist:

1. Court Kacheri (SonyLIV)

Starring Pavan Malhotra and Ashish Verma, this freshly released legal dramedy blends sharp courtroom exchanges with warm, small-town charm. Set in a district court, Court Kacheri explores generational clashes, ideals, and unexpected moments of humour. Dolby Vision makes every scene from bustling courtrooms to quiet reflections, rich and lifelike, while Dolby Atmos surrounds you with the energy of each argument, verdict, and heartfelt pause.

2. IC814: The Kandahar Hijack (Netflix)

Starring Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Pankaj Kapur, this tense six-part drama retells the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814.While Dolby Vision sharpens every shadow and detail, Dolby Atmos puts you in the thick of every tense exchange and heartbeat of the crisis.

3. Sare Jahan Se Acha (Netflix)

Starring Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, and Tilotama Shome, this brand-new espionage thriller unfolds in 1970s India, where covert operatives risk everything to protect the nation. Dolby Vision sharpens every shadow and period detail, while Dolby Atmos pulls you into the suspense with the rustle of secret messages, coded transmissions, and the echo of footsteps in dark corridors.

4. Kesari 2 (JioStar)

Headlined by Akshay Kumar reprising his role, this action-packed sequel inspired by real events carries forward the spirit of courage and sacrifice. Dolby Vision gives the sweeping battle sequences and rugged landscapes a cinematic grandeur, while Dolby Atmos immerses you in the clash of steel, the rallying cries, and the heartbeat of the battlefield.