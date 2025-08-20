Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) Release Date: Prime Video Unveils Official Poster; Announces Premiere Date

Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), the concluding film of Mercedes Ron's trilogy, releases on October 16. It follows Noah and Nick's emotional journey as they confront their past while planning a wedding.

Prime Video has revealed that Culpa Nuestra (known as 'Our Fault' in English), the eagerly awaited Spanish Original film, will debut on October 16. This film marks the conclusion of Mercedes Ron's New York Times best-selling trilogy. It will be available in over 240 countries and territories, following the success of its predecessors, Culpa mía and Culpa tuya. The latter became Prime Video's most-watched international Original film at launch.

The narrative of Culpa Nuestra centres around Jenna and Lion's wedding, which serves as a backdrop for Noah and Nick's reunion after their breakup. Nick struggles to forgive Noah, creating a significant obstacle between them. Despite Nick inheriting his grandfather's business empire and Noah embarking on her career, they resist rekindling their lingering feelings. As their paths cross once more, the question arises: can love overcome past grievances?

Star-Studded Cast Returns

Nicole Wallace (Skam España, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es hoy, Hit) reprise their roles as Noah and Nick in this final chapter of the Culpable saga. They are joined by returning cast members Marta Hazas (Días mejores), Iván Sánchez (Bosé), Victor Varona (Cielo Grande), Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo (Amores perros), Gabriela Andrada (Los protegidos ADN), Álex Béjar (Élite), Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos), Felipe Londoño (Entrevías), and Fran Morcillo (Money Heist) as Simon.

Domingo González directs Culpa Nuestra while also co-writing with Sofía Cuenca. The film is produced by Pokeepsie Films under Banijay Iberia, with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang serving as producers. Their previous works include Veneciafrenia and 30 monedas.

Anticipation Builds for Culpa Nuestra

The anticipation for Culpa Nuestra is high due to the success of its predecessors. Fans are eager to see how Noah and Nick's story concludes. With its global release on Prime Video, viewers worldwide will have access to this thrilling finale.

This film promises to deliver an emotional journey filled with drama and romance as it wraps up the beloved trilogy. As fans prepare for its release, they can look forward to an engaging storyline brought to life by a talented cast.