Dakuaan Da Munda 3 OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Punjabi Action-crime Movie Online?

National, 19th September 2025: After a successful theatrical run since its release on June 13, 2025, Dakuaan Da Munda 3 is now set for its much-anticipated World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, starting October 02. The third installment of the hit franchise received critical and audience acclaim for its gripping narrative of ambition, systemic corruption, and the fight for justice - delivered through a high-octane action lens.

Directed by Happy Rode and led by powerhouse performances from action star Dev Kharoud and the versatile Baani Sandhu, the film follows the tumultuous journey of Yodha-an orphaned youth who dreams of becoming a top boxer. His life takes a dramatic turn when he dares to expose the drug menace in his college. In doing so, Yodha clashes with powerful corrupt forces that trap him in their web, pushing him into a world of pain and struggle. What unfolds is his battle for truth, survival, and redemption. Shot against the haunting forests of Uttarakhand, Dakuaan Da Munda 3 blends raw emotional intensity with hard-hitting action and social relevance.

The film also features notable performances by Kabir Duhan Singh and Drishty Talwar, rounding out a compelling ensemble cast.

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5 shared, "Dakuaan Da Munda 3 is not just a film-it's a testament to the power of Punjabi cinema to tell stories that are raw, real, and universally relatable. By blending high-octane action with a deeply emotional narrative, it speaks about struggles and triumphs that transcend borders. At ZEE5, we're proud to bring this critically acclaimed franchise to a global stage, where its themes of redemption and resilience can inspire audiences everywhere".

Dev Kharoud, who plays the lead, commented, "Dakuaan Da Munda 3 is not just an action-crime drama-it's a journey of survival, courage, and the indomitable human spirit. My character allowed me to step into the shoes of someone whose life is upended by the cracks in a corrupt system. Portraying her struggle was not just about performance, but about feeling the weight of injustice, pain, and the search for redemption. For me, the film is a reminder that even in the harshest realities, resilience and love can light the way forward. I'm truly grateful to ZEE5 for bringing this story to audiences across the globe because I believe its raw intensity and emotional depth will resonate universally."

Baani Sandhu added, "Dakuaan Da Munda 3 is far more than an action-crime drama-it's a story of survival, courage, and the strength of human spirit. Playing my role in this film allowed me to explore emotions that go beyond performance; it was about living through a world of pain, loss, and ultimately, hope. For me, the film is a reminder that even in the darkest circumstances, resilience and love can be guiding forces. I'm excited that ZEE5 is giving us the platform to share this story globally. I believe audiences everywhere will connect with the raw intensity of the narrative and with the emotional heartbeat that drives it."

Don't miss Dakuaan Da Munda 3 as it makes its global streaming debut exclusively on ZEE5 from October 02, 2025-a gripping tale of pain, perseverance, and the power of second chances.