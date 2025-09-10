Debina Bonnerjee Extends Heartfelt Support to Nayandeep Rakshit in Rise & Fall

Debina Bonnerjee, widely admired for her memorable roles and candid personality, has once again shown why she's loved beyond the screen. Known for voicing her thoughts without hesitation, Debina recently took to social media to extend her support to Nayandeep Rakshit, who is currently a contestant on the reality show Rise & Fall streaming on MX Player.

Sharing a video of Nayandeep from the show, Debina penned an emotional note, praising his honesty and individuality. She wrote, "Why do we even need to differentiate? When people are chosen, it should be for who they truly are not about he or she, but about being human. Everyone has their own choices, their own identity, and no one should ever question that."

Debina, who has known Nayandeep for years, highlighted how beautifully he has grown as an individual. "This boy has emerged so beautifully, and we've known him since the longest time. I'm so proud to call him my little brother" she added. She further encouraged him to stay strong, fearless, and honest, emphasizing that his voice was much needed in today's times.

Currently streaming on MX Player, Rise & Fall is a high-stakes reality show where celebrities are divided between two worlds, the luxurious penthouse of the Rulers and the struggle-filled basement of the Workers. With every task, the dynamics shift, and contestants constantly move between comfort and hardship. Against this backdrop of shifting power, Nayandeep has already begun making his presence felt, striking a chord with both contestants and audiences through his authenticity.

Debina's words not only reflect personal affection but also underline the larger message of inclusivity and acceptance. Her support amplifies the importance of individuality in a space where public perception often overshadows personal truth.

As Rise & Fall continues to unfold with its intense battles of power and survival, Nayandeep already has a strong cheerleader in Debina Bonnerjee, an encouragement that resonates far beyond the game.