Delhi Crime 3 Trailer: A Sinister Network, A Police Force On Edge And A Nationwide Chase; Deets Inside

For its most thrilling chapter yet, the main trailer of Netflix's Delhi Crime Season 3 pulls viewers into a chilling network of human trafficking, where people are moved like commodities, identities erased, and lives traded under the guise of opportunity. Stacks of files reveal a haunting pattern - young women vanishing under the promise of jobs, being forced into marriages, children and women being used as slaves, and disappearing into a country-wide web of deceit.

At the center of the storm stands DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) - our steadfast Madam Sir - who begins connecting the dots between these disappearances and a system fueled by fear, profit, and silence. As her investigation deepens, all roads lead to one name whispered across cities: Badi Didi (Huma Qureshi). Ruthless, invisible, and always one step ahead, she is the elusive architect of the criminal empire who Vartika and her team are determined to bring down - setting the stage for a psychological face-off between two women who refuse to lose.

The threads unravel as India's only International Emmy Award-winning and Netflix India's fan-favourite series returns, this time expanding its scope deeper into the country, from Assam to Delhi, to Rohtak, and beyond. Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, the show is directed by Tanuj Chopra and stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji in impactful roles.

Each season delves into a harrowing case, using powerful storytelling and striking visuals to deliver a humanised portrayal of police officers and the people whose lives intersect with theirs - one crime at a time.

Director and Showrunner Tanuj Chopra shared , "With Season 3, we wanted to tell a story that feels both urgent and deeply human. Each season stands on its own. Regardless of whether you're a returning fan of the show or you've never watched a single episode, this season will be just as compelling for both. You can jump right into Season 3 without needing to have seen the first two to fully enjoy the show, or continue from where you last paused. The stakes this time are unlike anything Vartika has faced. Every lead, every dead end, pushes her and her team closer to the breaking point. This season widens the lens of Delhi Crime, but stays rooted in what defines it - empathy, truth, and the relentless pursuit of justice."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said : "Delhi Crime is a flagship series that kicked off our journey in India in 2016 and now on the cusp of our 10th year, it gives me immense pleasure to have Delhi Crime return with its third season. This franchise has been definitive in the landscape for being a crime show which has a heart and humanises the police. Madam sir isn't just a stellar DCP, she's someone who brings her humanity to the cases she tackles. Her team with Bhupi, Neeti, Ashutosh are experts at their jobs, but they are also grappling with very everyday situations and doing their very risky job along with it. Delhi Crime is also one of the only series where the criminals hold a mirror to society and make you think about the origins of crime. We are very proud of this show and what it means for the audience as well. So with this season we've pushed the boundaries and brought forward one of Madam Sir's toughest cases yet which takes the investigation beyond the boundaries of Delhi and even the country. The new season is a stand alone story that is powerful, urgent and deeply emotional. We hope it's a story that stays with our audience."

The Producers added , "This is our most ambitious season yet. Emotionally, visually, and thematically. It's not just a story about crime, but about courage, complicity, and consequence. Human trafficking, in all its forms, remains an uncomfortable reality, and this season explores both injustice and hope; the unseen battle fought every day by law enforcement, families, and survivors. For us, Delhi Crime has always been a reflection of who we are as a society, and who we might become if we choose not to look away. We're grateful for our ongoing partnership with Netflix. They've been steadfast creative allies - encouraging us to dig deeper, take risks, and tell stories with honesty and conviction. The scale and sensitivity of this season are a testament to that shared vision."

As the walls close in, the Delhi Police team must push past borders and work together to crack a case that stretches beyond jurisdiction, time, and reason. It's a race against the clock. Will justice prevail?

Delhi Crime Season 3 premieres November 13, only on Netflix.

