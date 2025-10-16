Delhi Crime Season 3 Release Date: Madam Sir & Badi Didi Face Off In New Season; Here’s When To Stream Online

16th October, 2025 : Two forces on either side of the law, a crime that traverses the span of the country and beyond, and a chase that reveals the hidden realities of society around us. Netflix India's acclaimed International Emmy®-winning true crime drama series returns on November 13, for a third season with their biggest case that rattles not just the capital, but the entire nation. Madam Sir, reprised by Shefali Shah, and her formidable team come face-to-face with Badi Didi (Huma Qureshi) - the ruthless mastermind who builds her empire by trading away the future of young girls. An abandoned baby unravels a trail so deadly it exposes the brutal realities of human trafficking, setting off a harrowing nationwide cat and mouse chase in pursuit of the perpetrators.

Tanuj Chopra returns to direct Delhi Crime S3, along with actors Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal (as Neeti Singh), Rajesh Tailang (as Bhupendra Singh), Jaya Bhattacharya (as Vimla Baradwaj) and Anuraag Arora (as Jairaj Singh) reprising their roles. The cast is joined by Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji and Anshumaan Pushkar in powerful performances that bring to life the series' most thrilling season yet.

Shefali Shah, reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, shares, " Returning as Madam Sir always feels deeply personal. Her significance, both to me and in today's times, has only grown stronger in my eyes. Vartika is fighting an enemy that not only crosses borders, but also exists in the shadow of everyday society. Human trafficking isn't the act of a few; it's the symptom of a society that looks the other way. But Vartika, true to who she is, keeps fighting anyway, even if it means saving just one life from the clutches of this murky world."

Huma Qureshi, joining the franchise as Meena, shares, " Playing a negative role, especially of a character like Meena, was a powerful yet unsettling experience. She's shaped by trauma, yet wields immense control; she's a woman who's both victim and perpetrator.. That's what drew me to Delhi Crime: its honesty. It never glorifies or sensationalises. It forces us to confront uncomfortable truths that often hide in plain sight. "

Delhi Crime returns with a real and urgent chapter as the lines between duty, morality, and survival blur in this gripping new case. As threads of a nationwide conspiracy unravel, can Madam Sir stay one step ahead of the crime?

Delhi Crime Season 3 premieres November 13, only on Netflix

CREDITS:

DIRECTOR: Tanuj Chopra

WRITER: Tanuj Chopra, Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, Shubhra Swarup

PRODUCER: Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Florence Sloan, Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky, Matt Aragachi Sanjay Bachani, Pooja Kohli, Kilian Kerwin, Shefali Shah, Tanuj Chopra

KEY CAST: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Jaya Bhattacharya, Kelly Dorji, Anshumaan Pushkar