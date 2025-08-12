Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Film Brings Back Original English Dub Cast For 2025 Release

The film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will release in theatres in the US and Canada on September 12, 2025, featuring the original English dub cast. This marks the beginning of a three-part trilogy, following Tanjiro Kamado's journey in a final battle against demons.

Crunchyroll has announced that the original English dub cast from the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will return for the new film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. The film is set to hit theatres in the United States and Canada on September 12, 2025. The returning cast includes Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado and Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado.

The film marks the first instalment of a three-part cinematic trilogy, showcasing the final battle of this popular anime series. Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, it will be available in IMAX and premium large formats. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, who joins the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is killed by demons.

Returning Cast and New Additions

In addition to Zach Aguilar and Abby Trott, other returning voice actors include Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma and Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira. Johnny Yong Bosch returns as Giyu Tomioka, while Erika Harlacher reprises her role as Shinobu Kocho. Channing Tatum joins the cast as Keizo, with Rebecca Wang voicing Koyuki.

Mitchel Berger, Executive Vice President of Global Commerce at Crunchyroll, expressed excitement about the returning cast. "We are thrilled to welcome back the beloved English voice cast reprising their roles for Infinity Castle," he said. Berger also highlighted Channing Tatum's enthusiasm for joining the project.

The Story So Far

The series revolves around Tanjiro Kamado's quest to turn his sister Nezuko back into a human after she becomes a demon. Alongside comrades Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira, Tanjiro battles demons and forms bonds with fellow corps members. His journey includes fighting alongside high-ranking swordsmen known as Hashira.

As part of their preparation for an upcoming battle against demons, members of the Demon Slayer Corps engage in a strength training program called Hashira Training. During this time, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at Ubuyashiki Mansion, putting the head of the Demon Corps in danger.

The Final Battle

Muzan Kibutsuji's appearance leads Tanjiro and the Hashira to rush to headquarters. However, they find themselves descending into a mysterious space created by Muzan Kibutsuji's powers. This space is revealed to be Infinity Castle, where the final battle between humans and demons takes place.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on Koyoharu Gotoge's manga series published in SHUEISHA's WEEKLY JUMP from February 2016 to May 2020. The manga consists of 23 volumes with over 220 million units sold worldwide. The anime adaptation first premiered in April 2019.

Previous Successes

The franchise has seen significant success with its previous films and TV series arcs. Mugen Train holds records as both the highest-grossing Japanese anime movie globally and second-highest in U.S box office history among Japanese anime films.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continues captivating audiences worldwide through its tragic tale of humans versus demons combined with riveting sword fights and charming characters interspersed with comical scenes.

The animation production is handled by ufotable studio which has been instrumental in bringing this award-winning shonen series to life on screen since its inception back in April 2019 when it debuted under Tanjiro Kamado Unwavering Resolve Arc followed by subsequent arcs such as Mugen Train Arc (October 2020), Entertainment District Arc (2021-2022), Swordsmith Village Arc (2023) among others leading up till now where we await eagerly for upcoming releases like Infinity Castle slated September next year!