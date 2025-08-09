Desire Episode 7 Release Time: When Will ABO Desire New Ep Drop Today? Where To Stream Online In India?

Desire (Desire The Series) Episode 7 Release Updates: The 2025 Chinese drama Desire The Series (ABO Desire) has taken the BL (Boys' Love) genre to electrifying new heights, becoming one of the most talked-about shows of the year. With its bold storytelling, visually stunning direction, and undeniable chemistry between its leads, the series has sparked a cultural moment across fan circles in China and internationally.

Starring rising stars Huang Xing, Li Pei En, Jiang Heng, and Qiu Ding Jie, Desire weaves a story of passion, secrecy, and emotional vulnerability-set in a world where love isn't just complicated, it's dangerous. As the tangled relationships between the four central characters unfold, viewers have been completely hooked, bingeing episodes and flooding social media with fan theories, edits, and emotional reactions.

Desire (ABO Desire) Episode 7 Release Date, Platform: Is The Chinese BL Drama Available In India?

Adapted from Nong Jiang's novel of the same name, Desire aka 'ABO Desire' or 'Desire The Series' is enjoying soaring ratings and massive online viewership, breaking streaming records on domestic platforms and gaining global traction through unofficial subtitles and fan distribution.

Within weeks of its release, Desire has trended across Weibo, TikTok, and BL fan forums, with hashtags related to the show reaching millions of mentions.

What truly has fans talking is the magnetic chemistry between the leads-especially between Huang Xing and Li Pei En, whose slow-burn tension, stolen glances, and emotionally charged scenes have left audiences breathless. Whether it's a moment of quiet intimacy or explosive confrontation, the actors deliver performances that feel raw, honest, and unforgettable.

Amidst the soaring ratings, a new episode of the Chinese BL drama, Desire, is set to be dropped today (Saturday, Aug 9). Previously, the BL drama was streaming on Youku in the Indian region. But now, it seems like the series is not available on Youku anymore. Wondering where to stream Desire episodes online in India? No worries...

Huang Xing and Lei Pei En's Chinese BL drama Desire is now available on global streaming platforms like Viki and GagaOOLala. Indian viewers will be able to watch Desire episode 7 today on either Viki or GagaOOLala with English subtitles. To note, a subscription is required to access the episodes.

Desire The Series Episode 7 Release Time Today (India)

According to MyDramaList, the new episode of Desire The Series, Desire episode 7, is slated to premiere tonight at 8:00 PM in China, which translates to 5:30 PM IST (Sat) on both Viki and GagaOOLala.

Desire The Series Episode 7 Free Download: How To Watch?

To watch Desire episode 7 on Viki in India, you will have to follow the below-mentioned steps...

Step 1: Download the Viki (Rakuten Viki) app first on your digital device.

Step 2: Log in to your account. Buy a subscription plan and complete the payment process.

Step 3: Go to the homepage and type 'Desire The Series' in the search bar.

Step 4: Once the Desire page appears, click the 'Play Ep. 7' option.

To note, viewers can change the video quality to 'High' for HD video quality. Subscribed users can download the new episode and watch it later offline.