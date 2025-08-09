Desire Episode 7 Release Time: When Will ABO Desire New Ep Drop Today? Where To Stream Online In India?
Desire
(Desire
The
Series)
Episode
7
Release
Updates:
The
2025
Chinese
drama
Desire
The
Series
(ABO
Desire)
has
taken
the
BL
(Boys' Love)
genre
to
electrifying
new
heights,
becoming
one
of
the
most
talked-about
shows
of
the
year.
With
its
bold
storytelling,
visually
stunning
direction,
and
undeniable
chemistry
between
its
leads,
the
series
has
sparked
a
cultural
moment
across
fan
circles
in
China
and
internationally.
Starring rising stars Huang Xing, Li Pei En, Jiang Heng, and Qiu Ding Jie, Desire weaves a story of passion, secrecy, and emotional vulnerability-set in a world where love isn't just complicated, it's dangerous. As the tangled relationships between the four central characters unfold, viewers have been completely hooked, bingeing episodes and flooding social media with fan theories, edits, and emotional reactions.
Desire (ABO Desire) Episode 7 Release Date, Platform: Is The Chinese BL Drama Available In India?
Adapted from Nong Jiang's novel of the same name, Desire aka 'ABO Desire' or 'Desire The Series' is enjoying soaring ratings and massive online viewership, breaking streaming records on domestic platforms and gaining global traction through unofficial subtitles and fan distribution.
Within
weeks
of
its
release,
Desire
has
trended
across
Weibo,
TikTok,
and
BL
fan
forums,
with
hashtags
related
to
the
show
reaching
millions
of
mentions.
What truly has fans talking is the magnetic chemistry between the leads-especially between Huang Xing and Li Pei En, whose slow-burn tension, stolen glances, and emotionally charged scenes have left audiences breathless. Whether it's a moment of quiet intimacy or explosive confrontation, the actors deliver performances that feel raw, honest, and unforgettable.
Amidst the soaring ratings, a new episode of the Chinese BL drama, Desire, is set to be dropped today (Saturday, Aug 9). Previously, the BL drama was streaming on Youku in the Indian region. But now, it seems like the series is not available on Youku anymore. Wondering where to stream Desire episodes online in India? No worries...
Huang Xing and Lei Pei En's Chinese BL drama Desire is now available on global streaming platforms like Viki and GagaOOLala. Indian viewers will be able to watch Desire episode 7 today on either Viki or GagaOOLala with English subtitles. To note, a subscription is required to access the episodes.
Desire The Series Episode 7 Release Time Today (India)
According to MyDramaList, the new episode of Desire The Series, Desire episode 7, is slated to premiere tonight at 8:00 PM in China, which translates to 5:30 PM IST (Sat) on both Viki and GagaOOLala.
Desire The Series Episode 7 Free Download: How To Watch?
To watch Desire episode 7 on Viki in India, you will have to follow the below-mentioned steps...
Step
1:
Download
the
Viki
(Rakuten
Viki)
app
first
on
your
digital
device.
Step 2: Log in to your account. Buy a subscription plan and complete the payment process.
Step 3: Go to the homepage and type 'Desire The Series' in the search bar.
Step 4: Once the Desire page appears, click the 'Play Ep. 7' option.
To note, viewers can change the video quality to 'High' for HD video quality. Subscribed users can download the new episode and watch it later offline.