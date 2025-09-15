Diana Penty On Choosing Her OTT Web Show Debut: “I’ve Always Been Sure I Will Wait For The Opportunities...."

After making her mark in films and the digital film space, Diana Penty now steps into the world of web shows with her first-ever OTT series, which is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. The series also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role alongside Diana. While Tamannaah essays the role of Shikha, Diana plays Anahita, a character she describes as layered, fun, and meaningful exactly the kind of role she had been waiting for.

Reflecting on why she took her time to say yes to the web show format, Diana shares:

"Well, what can I say...I'm always late to the party! But on a serious note, I've always been sure that I will wait for the opportunities that are right for me, the ones that I feel the most invested in. Because it doesn't make sense to do something just for the sake of doing it, or because there's a certain pressure to do it. In my mind, the perfect OTT debut involved something weighty - a good, solid part, not a small part in a big show. I wanted to play a character that was significant throughout the show. And equally important for me was a good platform, a good banner and directors I felt comfortable with - because at the end of the day, I've always been a director's actor. Do You Wanna Partner couldn't have been more perfect as my OTT series debut - with Prime Video and Dharmatic being on board, and with Archit Kumar and Colin DCunha leading the way. Not to mention, the opportunity to play Anahita, a character I had been waiting for for a long time! I'd say the wait was definitely worthwhile"

With her role as Anahita, Diana finally found the balance of significance and substance she had been waiting for, making this series her most exciting digital outing yet.

Dharmatic Entertainment's new comedy-drama stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as two women who dive into the craft beer business together. With investors, family drama, and friendship on the line, things get hilarious and messy. The show, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, also features Javed Jaffrey, Shweta Tiwari, Nakuul Mehta, and Rannvijay Singha. The series is directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, and was co-created by Mithun Gongopadhyay and Nishant Nayak, who also contributed to the writing along with Nandini Gupta and Aarsh Vora.