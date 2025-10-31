Dibyendu Bhattacharya Wraps The Shooting For Undekhi 4: DSP Barun Ghosh Has Become An Inseparable Part Of Me

Dibyendu Bhattacharya one of the most bankable actors in Indian entertainment continues to make waves with his choice of powerful and socially relevant roles. After his special appearance in The Bengal Files, a film widely recognized for its unflinching portrayal of the Bengal partition his portrayals in "Maa," "Mission Raniganj," Dibyendu's performances continue to draw praise for their intensity and impact.

He followed this with IC-814, further demonstrating his versatility and recently received critical acclaim for his award-winning performance in Poacher, a role that showcased his ability to bring depth and authenticity to complex characters.

Currently Dibyendu has wrapped the shoot for Undekhi 4, reprising the powerful role of DSP Barun Ghosh that fans loved in the earlier seasons. He was recently in Kasauli for the shoot, fully immersing himself in the character's intensity. Reflecting on this busy and transformative phase of his career, Dibyendu shared, "Each project teaches me something new about life, about people and about myself as an actor. Returning to Undekhi feels like stepping back into a world that I have grown with and I can't wait for audiences to see what's coming next. DSP Barun Ghosh has become an inseparable part of me, wouldn't be wrong to say that. I am thankful to the audiences for embracing every character of mine whole-heartedly it encourages me to hone my craft even more."

From theatre to mainstream cinema and now OTT platforms Dibyendu's trajectory reflects a commitment to meaningful storytelling, bold choices and performances that resonate long after the credits roll. With Undekhi 4 on the horizon and a string of impactful roles behind him, Dibyendu Bhattacharya continues to redefine what it means to be a powerhouse performer in Indian entertainment.