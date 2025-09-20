Did Akshay Kumar Take Over From Kapil Sharma As Host For Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show Finale?

Akshay Kumar captivated audiences in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 finale with his wit and heartfelt moments with stuntmen. The episode showcased laughter and camaraderie, culminating in a fun-filled Holi-style celebration.

Akshay Kumar, known for his impeccable comic timing and youthful appearance, was the star guest on the season 3 finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show. His presence left both Kapil Sharma and the audience in fits of laughter. Akshay's quick wit and humour were evident as he effortlessly matched Kapil's jokes with even funnier comebacks.

Kapil teased Akshay about his late arrival despite being known for punctuality. Akshay humorously responded, "Arre, mujhe pehle paise nahi mile!" The banter continued when Kapil questioned if Akshay's numerous films indicated talent or necessity. Akshay cleverly turned it around, asking Kapil about his own ventures, "Your show's been on for three seasons on Netflix, plus you have 2 films and now a new café… tu bata, tere talent zyada hai ya zaroorate?"

Akshay Kumar: The Stuntman First

The episode highlighted Akshay's fearless nature. Directors Mahesh Bhatt and Abbas-Mustan shared stories of him performing dangerous stunts without hesitation while others watched in awe. Akshay considers himself a stuntman before an actor. To honour this aspect, Kapil invited stuntmen who have worked with Akshay to celebrate their contributions.

In an emotional segment, Akshay expressed gratitude towards these stuntmen, saying, "mere liye asli heros yeh hai… inki wajah se mera career hai." The stuntmen revealed that Akshay has ensured their financial security by paying their life insurance premiums for years. Their appreciation added a touching moment to the otherwise humorous episode.

A Laughter-Filled Finale

The finale concluded with a playful Holi-style water balloon fight initiated by Akshay. Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek were drenched as the audience enjoyed the spectacle. The laughter was infectious as everyone joined in the fun.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 finale was a tribute to desi entertainment at its best. Viewers can catch all the hilarity and action at 8 PM on Netflix.