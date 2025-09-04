Fact Check: Did Kiku Sharda QUIT The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 After Alleged Fight With Krushna? REAL Reason

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kikusharda, @thegreatindiankapilshow

Kiku Sharda The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Exit: Kiku Sharda, a name synonymous with The Kapil Sharma Show universe, has been a fan favorite for over a decade. Whether he's playing the lovable Palak or slipping into hilariously outrageous female avatars, Kiku's comic timing, energy, and chemistry with Kapil Sharma have made him a cornerstone of Indian television comedy. A staple of Kapil Sharma's comedic ensemble for over a decade, Kiku Sharda has consistently stood out as one of the show's most beloved and versatile performers

Now, rumors are rife that the veteran actor-comedian has decided to walk away from the Netflix show. The buzz comes days after the viral video of an alleged brawl between Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3: Kiku Sharda-Krushna Abhishek's Alleged Fight Viral Video

The stage that usually echoes with laughter found itself in the middle of controversy last month when Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek were caught in a fiery exchange during a rehearsal for Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. The video, which quickly went viral across social media platforms, left fans stunned-and raised serious questions about what's really going on behind the scenes.

In the leaked video, tensions flared between the two long-time colleagues as Kiku Sharda appeared visibly irritated during a scene prep. He snapped at Krushna Abhishek, saying, "Main timepass kar raha hoon? Toh phir aap kar lijiye." Krushna, attempting to remain calm, replied, "I love you and respect you. I don't want to raise my voice." Kiku then retorted, "Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se le rahe ho."

Fact Check: Truth Behind Kiku Sharda's The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Exit

A lil while ago, paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and revealed that Kiku Sharda has reportedly quit TGIKS 3 (The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3), sparking speculations about his alleged heated argument with Krushna being the reason.

Turns out, it has nothing to do with Krushna or any backstage drama. Apparently, the comedian is currently shooting for a new reality series titled Rise And Fall.

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show, said to be an Indian spin on survival-style competition formats, has apparently required Kiku's full attention, forcing him to step back from TGIKS, at least temporarily. Rise & Fall will stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player.