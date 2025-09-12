Diksha Juneja EXCLUSIVE | Saare Jahan Se Accha Star Loves Playing Flawed Women In OTT's New Era: Still A Long…

Diksha Juneja Exclusive: As digital platforms continue to redefine entertainment, actress Diksha Juneja is making waves with her bold choices and layered performances. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, she shared her thoughts on how OTT is transforming storytelling, the challenges of choosing unconventional roles, and how her journey from casting director to actor has shaped her perspective.

A Narrative Revolution on OTT

When asked how she views the future of storytelling on OTT platforms compared to traditional cinema, Diksha was candid and enthusiastic. "I think we're witnessing a narrative revolution," she said. "OTT has opened the doors for stories that traditional cinema often hesitates to back - the bolder, riskier, wonderfully weird ones. There's a wide range of content out there right now with different scales, sensibilities, genres. I believe we're moving toward a time where only the truly compelling stories will rise to the top. It's survival of the most authentic."

Choosing Roles: Stay Open, Curious, and Slightly Greedy

Diksha's career choices have inspired many young actors, and when asked about her mantra for selecting roles, she laughed before sharing her approach. "My first instinct - 'Don't say no!' (laughs). But on a serious note, I gravitate toward roles that feel meaningful in the larger story. If my character shifts something in the narrative, I'm in. And honestly, the more work you do, the more you learn not just about acting, but about yourself. Every role teaches you something. So I stay open, curious and slightly greedy for roles that challenge me."

Her perspective reflects an artist constantly learning, growing, and embracing the unknown-a mindset that allows her to deliver strong, unconventional performances.

Empowerment Through Complex Female Characters

Reflecting on how OTT has created space for layered female roles, Diksha expressed both gratitude and realism. "Female characters are finally being written as full people with flaws, agency, contradictions. It's no longer just about looking pretty and being supportive. Though there's still a long way to go, but I'll take messy, complicated, real women on screen over perfect ones any day."

And when asked how big a fan she is of Rajma Chawal, her debut film, she smiled and replied, "Huge fan of Rajma Chawal, especially if my mom's made it. That's comfort food."

Balancing Work and Recharge

Outside of acting, Diksha revealed that dance and binge-watching are her go-to escapes. "I watch everything good, bad, so-bad-it's-good and I love breaking down scenes, performances, why something worked (or didn't). It's equal parts fun and obsession. But dance really grounds me, it's one space where I don't overthink. Just music, movement, and me. Dance is my happy place."

From Casting Director to Actor: A Quiet Confidence

Diksha's experience as a casting director plays a significant role in how she approaches auditions today. "It gave me a kind of quiet confidence. Witnessing the process from the other side made me realise how much of casting is about the fit, not just the performance. That perspective helps take the pressure off. Now when I walk into an audition I come prepared with whatever's in my control (character break down, build their backstory) but I also understand that it's not a verdict on me."

What's Next for Diksha Juneja?

Looking ahead, Diksha hinted at exciting projects without revealing too much. "There's a web series with Applause Entertainment, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, coming out soon - hopefully later this year. Can't say too much yet, but I'm excited for this one."

With her thoughtful approach, passion for storytelling, and commitment to authenticity, Diksha Juneja is undoubtedly one of the actors to watch as OTT platforms continue to shape the future of entertainment.