Dining With The Kapoors Release Date: Experience A Rare Gathering Of Bollywood Royalty On THIS Date On Netflix

Dining With The Kapoors Release Date: Netflix invites you to join the Kapoor Khandaan for their legendary annual family lunch! Step into the world of Bollywood's most iconic family as Dining with the Kapoors arrives on Netflix this November 21, a heartfelt celebration marking 100 years of the legendary Raj Kapoor, and close to a century of the Kapoor family ruling the box office and our hearts - then, now and always.

Created by Armaan Jain, directed and written by Smriti Mundhra (previously directed Indian Matchmaking and The Romantics), and produced by Aavashyak Media, this special is a rare invitation to pull up a chair at the Kapoor family table. A family overflowing with superstars, stories, and an infectious love for food, films and life itself. Shot in a documentary, fly-on-the-wall style, it offers an unfiltered glimpse into their world: the laughter, the affectionate teasing, and timeless bonds passed on from generations that have defined Bollywood's first film family.

Honouring the legacy of the man who shaped Indian cinema, the special brings together ⁠Randhir Kapoor, ⁠Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and more - celebrating not just their iconic lineage, but the love, chaos, and camaraderie that make them who they are.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, shares, "For close to a decade, Netflix has championed and expanded India's appetite for documentary storytelling, exploring diverse genres and distinct voices within the format. With Dining With The Kapoors, we bring a story that is both momentous and heartwarming. As the Kapoor clan comes together to celebrate 100 years of their legendary patriarch, Raj Kapoor, the table overflows with food, laughter, and love. We're honoured to take viewers on a culinary journey brimming with classic Kapoor wit and humour, legacy, and flavour. Under the expert direction of Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the beloved 2023 docu-series The Romantics, the film offers an intimate glimpse into the traditions, conversations, and bonds that define the Kapoor Khaandaan. We're delighted to partner with Aavashyak Media and Armaan Jain on his maiden project as creator, producer, and showrunner, and we believe this is exactly the kind of heartfelt, authentic storytelling that thrives on Netflix."

Creator Armaan Jain shares, "Bringing the Kapoor khandan together around the table felt like unlocking generations of stories - the laughter, the chaos, the endless food, and of course, the banter that's basically in our DNA. Dining with the Kapoors, is my way of honouring Nanaji (Raj Kapoor) and celebrating the timeless bond that continues to hold us together. There could have been no better partner than Netflix to bring this story to life and share it with audiences across the globe. Produced by my company, Aavashyak Media, this project is a heartfelt ode to family, film, and the memories that shape us."

From heartwarming family moments to tales of growing up in Bollywood's first family, Dining with the Kapoors is more than a meal. It is a celebration of legacy, love, and the magic of movies.

The Table is Set. Celebrate with the Kapoors on Netflix from 21 November.