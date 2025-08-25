Do You Wanna Partner Full Cast, Plot: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty Play Lead Roles; All You Need To Know

Do You Wanna Partner Announcement: Prime Video has officially announced the premiere date for its upcoming Hindi Original comedy-drama series Do You Wanna Partner. The much-awaited show will begin streaming next month, exclusively on Prime Video in India as well as across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, Do You Wanna Partner brings together some of the biggest names in the industry both on-screen and behind the scenes. The project has been produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, while Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar take on the role of executive producers.

DO YOU WANNA PARTNER FULL CAST REVEALED

The direction is handled by Collin D'Cunha along with Kumar, and the writing team-Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora, and Mithun Gangopadhyay-has shaped its quirky storyline. The concept was originally developed by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak.

Leading the cast are Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, portraying the characters of Shikha and Anahita, two ambitious best friends with big dreams. They are supported by a strong ensemble including Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha, each bringing their own unique spark to the series.

DO YOU WANNA PARTNER STORYLINE AND THEME

Do You Wanna Partner follows the journey of two bold women as they chase their entrepreneurial dreams. Shikha and Anahita set out to establish their own alcohol start-up in the bustling urban world. The show explores how they navigate obstacles in the male-dominated craft beer industry while pushing boundaries, bending rules, and relying on "jugaad" to make their vision a reality.

The narrative promises a refreshing mix of humour, drama, and emotional depth. Beyond laughter, it captures the determination, hustle, and chaos of building something from scratch, presenting a strong message about ambition and female agency.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM DO YOU WANNA PARTNER?

With sharp writing, quirky storytelling, and a distinctly Indian flavour, Do You Wanna Partner aims to strike a chord with young audiences. The series highlights themes of friendship, resilience, and breaking stereotypes while staying entertaining and relatable.

According to Prime Video, this high-energy series reflects their commitment to delivering fresh and bold narratives. Backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, it adds to the growing slate of Hindi Originals on the platform.

DO YOU WANNA PARTNER RELEASE DATE & STREAMING DETAILS

Title: Do You Wanna Partner

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Availability: India and 240+ countries and territories

With a vibrant mix of comedy, emotion, and entrepreneurial spirit, Do You Wanna Partner is all set to charm audiences across the globe this September.