Do you Wanna Partner: Mrunal Thakur, Rasha Thadani, Palak Tiwari & Others Applaud Trailer Of Prime Video Show

Amidst a streaming space filled with thrillers, mysteries, and hard-hitting dramas, Prime Video's upcoming series Do You Wanna Partner has emerged as a refreshing new entrant, leaving fans and the film fraternity buzzing with excitement. The trailer drop instantly struck a chord, thanks to its playful, slice-of-life vibe and relatable narrative about friendship, ambition, and chasing dreams. The outpouring of love has been overwhelming, with industry friends cheering for the show and its spirited cast. Palak Tiwari couldn't contain her excitement, calling it "How exciting is this!!! Absolutely cannot wait," while also hailing Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as "the best duo." Mrunal Thakur showered love on Tamannaah, writing, "Congratulations Tamm... This looks amazinggg. I am so proud of you!"

Filmmaker Nikhil Advani was all praise too, calling it "so much fun" and lauding the team for creating something that "has all the ingredients for a cracker." Producer Pragya Kapoor couldn't stop gushing, sharing, "When your two best friends come together... of course I want to partner! Can't wait to binge." Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani hyped up the leading ladies, calling Diana Penty "an absolute dream" and Tamannaah "a goddess," adding that they're looking like "patakas lighting up the screen." The warm wishes didn't stop there-Anya Singh, along with several others from the fraternity, joined in with their cheers, celebrating the trailer's quirky, high-energy vibe and applauding Prime Video for backing yet another exciting concept.

Do You Wanna Partner is a quirky, new-age comedy-drama that follows two spirited best friends-Shikha and Anahita (played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty)-on an audacious mission to launch their own alcohol start-up. Set against the vibrant chaos of urban life, the series captures the duo's journey to carve a niche in the male-dominated world of craft beer. As they defy norms, bend rules, navigate eccentric encounters, and 'brew their destiny with style, tenacity, and a whole lot of jugaad,' Do You Wanna Partner serves up a sharp yet heartwarming portrait of female ambition and agency. With its offbeat yet heartwarming storytelling, the series captures the highs, lows, and beautiful mess of building something from scratch.

Do You Wanna Partner is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 12.