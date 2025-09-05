Do You Wanna Partner Release Date: Prime Video Drops Udd Jaavan - A Soul-Stirring Track

Ahead of the much-anticipated premiere of its quirky new series Do You Wanna Partner, Prime Video dropped Udd Jaavan-a heartfelt and soul-stirring track sung by Jasleen Royal, composed by Ronit Vinta, and penned by Priya Saraiya. Layered with stirring melodies and evocative lyrics, the song beautifully captures the essence of breaking free, chasing dreams, and embracing life's uncertainties with courage. Mirroring the spirit of Do You Wanna Partner-a story about friendship, ambition, and the audacity to carve your own path-the track adds a moving musical layer to the series, embodying both the struggles and soaring hopes of Tamannaah and Diana.

Do You Wanna Partner is a quirky, new-age comedy-drama that follows two spirited best friends-Shikha and Anahita (played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty)-on an audacious mission to launch their own alcohol start-up. Set against the vibrant chaos of urban life, the series captures the duo's journey to carve a niche in the male-dominated world of craft beer. As they defy norms, bend rules, navigate eccentric encounters, and 'brew their destiny with style, tenacity, and a whole lot of jugaad,' Do You Wanna Partner serves up a sharp yet heartwarming portrait of female ambition and agency. With its offbeat yet heartwarming storytelling, the series captures the highs, lows, and beautiful mess of building something from scratch.

Produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, the fun and light-hearted series is Produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta as producers and, Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar as executive producers. Directed by Collin D'Cunha and Kumar,written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay, and created by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak, this series stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles, alongside Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha.

Do You Wanna Partner is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 12.