Do You Wanna Partner Release Date: Tamannaah Bhatia & Diana Penty Starrer Is Set To Premiere On Prime Video

MUMBAI, India-August 25, 2025- Prime Video, India's most-loved entertainment destination, today announced September 12 as the premiere date for its Original comedy-drama series, Do You Wanna Partner. Produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, the fun and light-hearted series is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta, executive produced by Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar,and directed by Collin D'Cunha and Kumar. Do You Wanna Partner is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gongopadhyay, and created by Gongopadhyay and Nishant Nayak. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles, alongside Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha, Do You Wanna Partner will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 12.

Do You Wanna Partner is a quirky, new-age comedy-drama that follows two spirited best friends-Shikha and Anahita (played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty)-on an audacious mission to launch their own alcohol start-up. Set against the vibrant chaos of urban life, the series captures the duo's journey to carve a niche in the male-dominated world of craft beer. As they defy norms, bend rules, navigate eccentric encounters, and 'brew their destiny with style, tenacity, and a whole lot of jugaad, Do You Wanna Partner serves up a sharp yet heartwarming portrait of female ambition and agency. With its offbeat yet heartwarming storytelling, the series captures the highs, lows, and beautiful mess of building something from scratch.

"At Prime Video, our continued commitment is to bring engaging, fresh and unique stories to our customers across the globe," said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of originals, Prime Video, India. "Do You Wanna Partner is a bold and spirited tale of ambition, friendship, and hustle-told through the lens of two women rewriting the rules in a male-dominated industry. Our longstanding collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment has consistently delivered stories that blend heart with humour, and this series is no exception. With its relatable characters, sharp writing, and a distinctly Indian flavour, the series brings female entrepreneurship to life with warmth, wit and infectious energy, powered by the vibrant performances of Tamannaah, Diana and a stellar ensemble cast. We're proud to add this high-energy, one-of-a-kind series to our growing slate of Hindi Originals, and can't wait for audiences across India and around the world to watch it."

Karan Johar, producer of Do You Wanna Partner, shared "Do You Wanna Partner is audacious, vibrant and unapologetically fun - a story that captures the grit, heart, and hustle of a new generation of entrepreneurs, especially women making their mark in unconventional industries. It's quirky, emotional, and rooted in the Indian spirit of jugaad. Collaborating with Prime Video continues to be a creatively fulfilling experience for all of us at Dharmatic Entertainment. Together, we've brought audiences bold, contemporary narratives that travel across geographies. We're proud of the colourful, chaotic world we've built, and even prouder of the message it carries. I'm thrilled that this story, born from a very local idea, is now ready to charm audiences across the globe."

Apoorva Mehta, producer of Do You Wanna Partner, shared, "With Do You Wanna Partner, we set out to create a series that's entertaining and relevant. The incredible ensemble led by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, alongside Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, has brought authenticity, warmth and spark to every scene adding real depth to the narrative. Behind the camera, the series was shaped by a phenomenal creative team whose passion and vision are evident in every frame. We're excited to finally share this special story with audiences across India and beyond, when it premieres on Prime Video."

Somen Mishra, executive producer of Do You Wanna Partner, said, "This series has been an immensely rewarding creative journey - from concept to screen. What sets it apart is not just its humour and vibrancy, but the way it celebrates ambition and female friendship with honesty and heart. Tamannaah and Diana light up the screen with their electric chemistry, while the rest of our stellar cast members adds texture, weight and warmth to the world we've built. The writing team, led by Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora, has created a world that is contemporary, hilarious, and full of heart, brought to life brilliantly under Achint and Collin's direction. We're proud to have made something that feels both relatable and refreshingly trailblazing."