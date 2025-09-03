Do You Wanna Partner Release | Shweta Tiwari Recalls Tamannaah Bhatia’s Powerful Gesture Of Support On The Set

Shweta Tiwari has always been known for bringing a rare blend of grace and grit to her performances, but Prime Video's Do You Wanna Partner nudged her into completely uncharted territory. Over the years, she has embodied fierce leads and emotional pillars- but stepping into Laila's skin came with a rawness she hadn't faced before. While filming the show, one particular scene pushed her to the edge, requiring her to go all in-and deliver a full-throated "gaali", something essential to bring authenticity to her character. The moment left her visibly shaken and unsure. However, what happened next became one of Tiwari's most memorable moments on set. Co-star Tamannaah Bhatia stepped in, not just as a co-star, but as a fellow woman, lifting another.

Recalling how Tamannaah supported her, Shweta narrated, "There was a moment when I had to deliver a scene with strong language - I had to abuse, say a proper 'gaali' - and honestly, I was shaking. I just couldn't get myself to do it. I kept trying, but somehow it just wasn't coming out. That's when Tamannaah came over. She held my hand and started shouting that one word out loud with me, pushing me to let go and feel the moment. She kept saying, 'Say it, ma'am, say it!' She didn't have to do that, but she did anyway - and that moment of pure support and sisterhood, I'll never forget. It was truly special for me."

Do You Wanna Partner is all set to premiere on Prime Video on September 12, reaching audiences in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar serving as executive producers. The show is directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, while the writing team includes Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora, and Mithun Gangopadhyay. The concept has been developed by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak.

The cast features Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles, supported by a strong ensemble including Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha. With its talented team and diverse cast, the series promises to deliver an entertaining experience for global audiences.

Do You Wanna Partner Release | Shweta Tiwari Recalls Tamannaah Bhatia's Powerful Gesture Of Support On The Sets

