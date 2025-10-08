Doing Justice To Character And Story Is What We Work Towards: Deekshha Sonalkar Tham On Feedback For Janaawar

Deekshha Sonalkar Tham is happy with the response her character has received in her latest web series, Janaawar. She believes the audience's validation is as important as her own satisfaction as an actor.

She said, "As an artist you want to achieve both. We wrap the shoot long before the audience gets to see the full show. Doing justice to the character and the story is what we work towards, and once it's packaged with everything else, the overall verdict comes from the viewers, so if they like what you've done, then you've achieved what you set out for."

Because of social media, actors receive immediate feedback today, and Deekshha insists that one take it in one's stride. She added, "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions and points of view, so any feedback is good feedback. It's best to apply the things that make sense to me in my future work."

She has been overwhelmed with the feedback she has received and shared that the audience connected well with her character. She said, "Texts, calls, and DMs have poured in with so much love for the show. I've had so many DMs saying that Garima is a lovely wife. The kind of partner one would dream of."

But the most memorable compliment came from her dialect and acting coach. Talking about it, she said, "He told me that it didn't seem for a second that I wasn't a part of the village depicted in the show. I think coming from him it means so much, as he's seen me prepare and perform."

For her, the show's emotional and intense narrative has played a huge role in keeping audiences hooked. "The trailer hooks you in immediately, and the journey that the show takes you on is an adventure. As an audience, one starts trying to solve the case, and that is the kind of involvement that Janaawar makes you feel. You feel like you are a part of it all," Deekshha ended.