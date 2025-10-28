Exclusive! Donal Bisht Reflects On Her 2020 Micro Series Tia & Raj; 'Happy To See We Were 5 Yrs Ahead Of Time'

Actress Donal Bisht, known for her beauty, grace, and strong performances in shows like Tu Zakhm Hai and Ek Deewaana Tha, has always stood out for her creativity. She was even considered for major Bollywood films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Ramayana. But beyond acting, Donal also proved her visionary mindset - by becoming one of the first in the industry to create a "micro web series during the lockdown", long before it became a trend.

Recently, Donal took to social media to share a nostalgic post about her 2020 project "Tia & Raj" - a "vertical micro web series" that she created and shot from home during the pandemic. Was praised & released on MX Player then . Posting old articles and clippings, she wrote, "Wow! It feels great to be 5 years ahead of time! The vertical series or micro series which everyone is making now - we made it back in 2020!"

The series, filmed entirely on phones with tripods and minimal setup, was produced and acted by Donal herself, alongside Akshat Raj. What started as a passion project during lockdown just for their YouTube channel soon caught attention as she has already created a mark into the TV Industry - MX Player reached out to her to release it on their platform after seeing the trailer on her Instagram.

Donal shared, "It was exhausting but fulfilling. The best feeling ever when your hard work is acknowledged and appreciated by the industry."

Now, as micro dramas and short-format series dominate digital platforms in 2025, Donal proudly calls herself and her team the pioneers of the trend. With Tia & Raj, she didn't just create content - she started a movement that redefined storytelling in the digital era.