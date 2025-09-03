'Dooriyan' Character Promo Out: Bigg Boss Fame Eisha Singh & Samarth Jurel Lead In The Upcoming Drama Series

The official character promo of Dooriyan, an upcoming romantic drama series starring Eisha Singh and Samarth Jurel, is now out, offering a heartfelt glimpse into a tale filled with love, longing, and life-altering choices. The series also features Kaveri Priyam and Randeep Raii in pivotal roles.

Set to premiere from September 5, 2025 onwards, Dooriya will stream exclusively on JAR Series YouTube, the newly launched digital episodic series wing of JAR Pictures who is known for critically acclaimed productions such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Tabbar, Grahan, Kanneda, Kankhajura, Rangbaaz, and the upcoming Nishanchi.

The story centers around Varsha, portrayed by Eisha Singh, who is deeply in love with Megh, played by Randeep Raii. However, as fate intervenes and two more individuals enter their lives, the couple's love story takes unexpected turns. Samarth Jurel and Kaveri Priyam play significant roles that challenge the boundaries of love, trust, and destiny.

The promo teases an emotional rollercoaster that blends romance, drama, and the bittersweetness of memories. With haunting visuals, intense chemistry, and stirring dialogues, Dooriyan promises to be a heartfelt journey of love lost-and perhaps, found again.

Directed by K. Mohit Kumar Jha, Dooriyan is a soulful narrative that explores the fragile nature of human relationships, the ache of separation, and the power of unresolved emotions. The series marks the first major release under JAR Series, a newly launched vertical by JAR Pictures focused on episodic storytelling for digital audiences.