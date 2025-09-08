Eisha Singh And Samarth Jurel Unveil Dooriyan’s Soulful Title Track; First Episode Wins Hearts

The official title track of Randeep Rai, Samarth Jurel , Kaveri Priyam and Eisha Singh's episodic romantic drama series Dooriyan is out. The first episode of the series has also been released and has been widely appreciated.

The title track of Dooriyan is a soulful romantic melody laced with deep emotions, perfectly capturing the pain of distance and the beauty of unspoken love. It sets the tone for the series with its heartfelt lyrics and moving composition, showcasing the story of Varsha (Eisha Singh) and Megh (Randeep Rai) - two hearts bound by dreams yet constantly tested by life's circumstances.

While unveiling the new title track, Eisha Singh and Samarth Jurel went live on Instagram and shared, "Dooriyan is an emotional rollercoaster blending romance, drama, and the bittersweetness of memories." They urged viewers to watch the title track and the first episode, while also announcing that new episodes of Dooriyan will stream every Monday and Thursday at 5 PM, exclusively on JAR Series.

As they strive to build a future together, fate seems to conspire against them despite their unwavering faith and heartfelt prayers, yet emotions eventually find their way back, no matter how far apart they drift. Directed by K. Mohit Kumar Jha, Dooriyan marks the first major release under JAR Series, a newly launched vertical by JAR Pictures dedicated exclusively to episodic storytelling for digital audiences.