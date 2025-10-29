Ekaki Trailer: Netizens Rave About Ashish Chanchlani Film As Groundbreaking Horror-Comedy

India's biggest Digital Star, Ashish Chanchlani, continues to capture the hearts of audiences with his captivating content, and now he's set to take the internet by storm with his directorial debut, Ekaki. The much-anticipated trailer, which dropped recently showcases a thrilling mix of humor and horror that has fans buzzing with excitement.

Ekaki promises to be a fresh take on the horror-comedy genre, blending Ashish's exceptional comic timing with spine-chilling elements. The trailer has garnered massive attention, with netizens flooding with love and praise to express their enthusiasm.

One netizen tweeted, "Finallyyy....The OG is back...on

@YouTubeIndia, 🔥🔥🔥 @ashchanchlani we know it's gonna be BLASTTT...Waiting for 27th November!!! #Ekaki #ashishchanchlani #YouTube #movie"

Another user tweeted "Watched the trailer of #Ekaki , written & directed by #AshishChanchalani and it looks fresh and good 🔥. Editing of the trailer is so impressive!! Really excited for this one 🔥"

A netizen wrote, "#Ekaki is looking Visually treat and Scale is far better than many of the movies! It's Bgm, Colour grading, Editing are top notch... @ashchanchlani Redemption arc incoming on 27th November"

"Ashish absolutely nailed it in the trailer! Can't wait for this show to drop 🔥

#Hyped #Ekaki " said another netizen.

The series features a star-studded digital cast alongside Ashish, including Akash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhant Sarfare, Rohit Sadhwani, Grishim Nawani, and Shashank Shekhar, making it a true ensemble of talent. As the actor, director, writer, and producer, Ashish is taking on multiple roles, and viewers are eager to see how his unique vision unfolds.

With such raving feedback, it's evident that viewers are eager for an innovative entertainment experience. With Ekaki, Ashish Chanchlani is not merely launching a series; he's set to deliver an entertainment phenomenon that audience will definitely want to experience! This pioneering horror comedy web series from India premieres on YouTube on November 27th, and it's absolutely free!