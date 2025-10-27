Ekaki Trailer Out, Release Date & Platform: When, Where To Watch Ashish Chanchlani Series Online?

Ashish Chanchlani is indeed India's Digital Star, ruling the hearts of audiences. With his captivating and humorous content, he has won millions over with his entertaining videos. Now, Ashish steps into a new realm with his directorial debut, EKAKI, which has been grabbing attention ever since its announcement. After the poster and the first glimpse, the much-awaited trailer has finally been released.

The trailer of EKAKI, starring Ashish Chanchlani, is a wholesome dose of entertainment. Known for breaking the internet with his engaging videos, Ashish has once again done the same with the trailer of EKAKI.

Moreover, Ashish also brings along some of the biggest digital stars in EKAKI. With Ashish Chanchlani, the show will also see, Akash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhant Sarfare, Rohit Sadhwani, Grishim Nawani, and Shashank Shekhar.

With Ashish exploring the horror-comedy genre, it's indeed going to be a treat of its kind. With his exceptional comic timing and humorous punches, it will be interesting to see how he blends them with elements of horror. He is undoubtedly the perfect choice for such a genre, and with his unique approach, he is sure to bring an entertainment quotient like never before. The show will be released on YouTube on 27th November, for free.

Ashish Chanchlani is all set to don multiple hats for his much-anticipated directorial debut. Not only is he directing the series, but he's also starring in it, having written the script and taken on the role of producer. With this ambitious project, all eyes are on Ashish as audiences eagerly await his next big move.