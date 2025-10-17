Emraan Hashmi Talks About Love, Passion And Forbidden Romance In Prime Video’s Young-adult Drama Our Fault

Emraan Hashmi, one of Bollywood's most iconic actors synonymous with portraying electric on-screen chemistry, brings out his witty charm in a new video by Prime Video where he muses on Aashiqui, passion and all things forbidden. In a quirky asset revealed by Prime Video, the actor is seen playfully downplaying his image on romance - "Forbidden love, how would I know?" he asks, before cheekily adding, "It's not like my songs taught an entire generation what passion is." With his trademark charm and self-aware humour, Hashmi turns the spotlight on the Spanish sensation Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) - and on what truly makes one an Aashiq.

Hashmi goes on to say, "I've always loved by the books. No scandals, no racing through backroads. No dramatic proposals in the middle of the street. What's this passion that turns someone into an Aashiq?" The Dirty Picture actor, whose passion-fueled films have consistently captured hearts across generations, promises that Nick & Noah's epic love-story is worth a watch. The Culpables trilogy is Prime Video's most popular International Original with customers globally.

Created by Mercedes Ron, the film stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, whose undeniable chemistry has made the series a global fan favourite. Catch Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) the epic conclusion to Nick and Noah's forbidden love story, exclusively on Prime Video, alongside the first two films of the globally loved trilogy - My Fault (Culpa Mía) and Your Fault (Culpa Tuya), in English, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.