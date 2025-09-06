“Everyone Wants to Make a Risk-Free Film”, Says Manoj Bajpayee On Theatrical Releases

The upcoming web series Inspector Zende is already building buzz with its gripping premise. The thriller explores the disturbing psyche of serial killer Carl Bhojraj, played by Jim Sarbh, and the intense cat-and-mouse chase led by Inspector Zende, essayed by Manoj Bajpayee.

As the conversation around streaming versus theatrical cinema continues, an interesting point came up when Bajpayee appeared on The Right Angle With Sonal Kalra Season 2, produced by Gautam Thakker Films. When asked whether OTT actors, who enjoy popularity on par with big-screen stars, are being paid equally, he jokingly said, "I don't get the money" before elaborating further, "However, today, actors are also not getting paid, as they are being told that it's risky to put in the money and there is a budget constraint. Even the ones who are releasing films in theatres are not getting paid, everybody wants to make this a risk-free project"

Bajpayee's candid words shine a light on the changing dynamics of the industry, where creative risks often clash with financial caution.