EXCLUSIVE! Charu Shankar Wants To Be A Spy, Judge Reality TV & Juggle Stardom With Business & Family

Charu Shankar Exclusive: Actress Charu Shankar is known for her versatility on-screen and her candid take on life off-screen. In an exclusive conversation, she opened up about her love for reality shows, dream roles, balancing multiple identities, and navigating the challenges of the entertainment industry.

When asked about reality television, Charu's enthusiasm was evident. "I would absolutely love to be part of a dance or singing reality show-these platforms celebrate talent, creativity, and passion, all of which resonate deeply with me," she shared. While participating excites her, judging a show holds an even bigger appeal. "Judging is not just about scoring; it's about mentoring, guiding, spotting potential, and encouraging healthy competition," she added.

Speaking about roles she would love to recreate, Charu's list was refreshingly diverse. From playing a spy like Priyanka Chopra in Citadel, to embracing the raw intensity of Jaideep Ahlawat in Pataal Lok, she dreams of exploring multiple genres. Her imagination also extends to mythology-inspired adventures, treasure hunts in the style of Lara Croft, and gripping mysteries straight out of a Dan Brown novel. She also admires the craft of Vidya Balan and Tabu, praising their versatility and emotional depth.

Off-screen, Charu wears many hats-actor, homemaker, and entrepreneur. "I can't choose just one role; I'd rather rock the whole trilogy," she laughed. While she continues her acting journey, she is equally invested in her passion project-Bump to Baby, a prenatal program focused on women's health.

Addressing the realities of showbiz, Charu admitted that competition is fierce. "The struggle is real because there are so many talented actors competing for the same roles. But it's also a beautiful struggle-it pushes you to grow and learn every day," she said.

With her blend of ambition, creativity, and grounded charm, Charu Shankar is clearly someone who thrives both in front of the camera and beyond it.